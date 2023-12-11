Antonio Giovinazzi (29) is the last Formula 1 driver from Italy to date; he had to leave Alfa Romeo at the end of 2021. The next GP driver from Italy will most likely be called Kimi, Kimi Antonelli.

It had been months in the making, and by mid-November 2021 it was clear: Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi had lost his Formula 1 cockpit, and from 2022 the Red & Whites would be competing in a new line-up - with Valtteri Bottas as Kimi Räikkönen's successor and with the Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou replacing the often hapless Italian Giovinazzi.

This makes Giovinazzi, Le Mans winner 2023 with Ferrari, the last GP driver from Italy to date. Antonio, who took part in 62 Grands Prix with Alfa Romeo and Sauber from Australia 2017 to Abu Dhabi 2021, reacted bitterly: "Formula 1 is talent, cars, risk and speed. But it can also be merciless when the rules are dictated by money."

Long-time Formula 1 driver Riccardo Patrese (69) once said bitterly: "The Tifosi only know one thing, Ferrari. If you're an Italian in an English car, you're worth nothing."

Astonishingly, until Giovinazzi stepped in for the injured Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein in Australia 2017, Italy had not had a driver on the grid for five years! The last Italian GP driver before Giovinazzi: Tonio Liuzzi at the 2011 World Championship final in Brazil.

The driver misery in Italy had deep roots and was difficult to digest for racing fans south of the Alps. The only two world champions from Italy were Nino Farina and Alberto Ascari in the 1950s. The last Italian winner in Monza: Ludovico Scarfiotti in 1966. The last Italian GP winner for the time being: Giancarlo Fisichella in Malaysia in 2006.



The heyday of Italian involvement was 25 years ago: in the late 1980s and early 1990s, there were more than a dozen Italian drivers in Formula 1!



Former Formula 1 driver Jarno Trulli grumbles: "The years of driver failure can be traced back to the fact that our talents were not specifically promoted. We would have had many talented young drivers. But at some point, they were no longer able to progress for financial reasons."



At Ferrari, the right course has been set in the form of the "Ferrari Driver Academy" young talent development programme. But only one Italian from this programme made it to a regular seat in the premier class: Giovinazzi.



However, Formula 1 fans in Italy can rejoice: in the medium term, their country will once again be represented by drivers in GP racing.



Sicilian Gabriele Mini (18) has won two races in Formula 3 and has since been accepted into Alpine's junior programme.



But Kimi has the most potential - Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 17 years young. The driver from Bologna has already won five titles in three years of motorsport: the Italian and German Formula 4 championships and the FIA F4 Cup in 2022 and the Formula Regional Middle East and Europe in 2023.



Antonelli is sponsored by Mercedes and will skip the Formula 3 level: in the coming 2024 season, he will compete in Formula with the successful Prema racing team. In his first Formula 2 test in Abu Dhabi, he finished the day second fastest behind Englishman Oliver Bearman from the Ferrari academy.



Antonelli was named Kimi by his father because of the Formula 1 champion and former Ferrari star Kimi Räikkönen.