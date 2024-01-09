Formula 1 starting numbers: 13 crazy stories

Today, Formula 1 drivers are free to choose their starting number and keep it for years. That wasn't always the case. Take a look at Grand Prix history with us in the form of 13 crazy stories about starting numbers.

There are always astonishing, funny and bizarre connections around the starting numbers in Formula 1, from which we have picked out a few for you - our 13 crazy stories.

The Italian Lella Lombardi competed in Brands Hatch (England) in 1974 with the number 208 - because of her sponsor Radio Luxembourg, which broadcast on 208 mHz. The 208 is the highest starting number used in the Formula 1 World Championship.

But Lella was unable to qualify for the race at the time. The highest starting number used in a Formula 1 World Championship race was therefore the 136 of Rudolf Krause (BMW) at the Nürburgring in 1952.

And while we're at the Ring: Alberto Ascari entered the 1952 German Grand Prix with the number 101 - and won. There is no one among the Formula 1 winners who has triumphed with a higher number.

From numbers in the three-digit range down to zero: At Williams, world champion Nigel Mansell was replaced by Alain Prost at the end of 1992, and the Englishman left in disappointment for the IndyCar series in North America.

At that time, the world champion was given the number 1 for the following season, his team-mate the number 2. Without a champion, Williams was given 0 (Damon Hill) and 2 (Alain Prost) for the 1993 season.



The same thing happened for 1994, but for a different reason: Prost retired after his fourth world championship title in 1993, Senna joined the team, whereupon Hill was given the 0 again and Senna the 2.



However, it was not the first time that a driver in the Formula 1 World Championship started a race with the number 0: the McLaren of South African Jody Scheckter also carried this number in 1973 (for the first time in Canada).



Only three drivers have tried their luck with the unlucky number 13 in the Formula 1 World Championship: the Mexican Moisés Solana (1963 at the home race in Mexico City, retirement with his BRM), the racing Amazon Divina Galica (at the 1976 British Grand Prix, did not qualify), then from 2014 the Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado.



Incidentally, the 13 is not a harbinger of bad luck in all countries. In Italy, for example, it is more likely to be 17, which is why some drivers from this country changed their allocated number with their team-mate.



In the early years of the Formula 1 World Championship, the world champion did not receive the 1 for champion in the following season; the numbers varied from race to race.



For years, Lewis Hamilton drove without the world champion's 1 because he preferred his 44. The last world champion to start the new season without the number 1 before Lewis Hamilton was Emerson Fittipaldi at the 1973 Argentinian GP, where he wore the number 2. For the rest of the season, the number 1 was emblazoned on his John Player Special Lotus.



Fittipaldi was also the first driver ever to wear the world champion's number 1 for the entire season - that was in 1975, at McLaren.



Curiously, the Brazilian had previously raced with the 1 four times in the Formula 1 World Championship, but he was not yet world champion ...



At the 1999 Spanish Grand Prix, the drivers with starting numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4 finished in first, second, third and fourth place: Mika Häkkinen, David Coulthard (both McLaren), Michael Schumacher and Eddie Irvine (both Ferrari).



Can it get any crazier? You bet: At the 2000 Australian Grand Prix, the cars of the first seven cars on the grid were numbered 1 to 7 - Mika Häkkinen, David Coulthard (both McLaren), Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello (both Ferrari), Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jarno Trulli (both Jordan) and Eddie Irvine (Jaguar).



The most victorious starting number is 1, with a total of 216 victories in Formula 1. Michael Schumacher has won most often with the 1 (52 times), ahead of Max Verstappen (35 times) and Sebastian Vettel (29 times).