Formula 1 World Championship 2024: 20 drivers, 53 championship titles
Formula 1 fans are looking forward to the 2024 GP season. Rarely have we had such an exciting mix of veterans and up-and-coming drivers on the grid.
Of the twenty drivers, eleven have won at least one Grand Prix and 15 drivers have stood on the podium after a Grand Prix. This figure underlines the talent that lies dormant in the 2024 grid: the 20 drivers have won a total of 53 championship titles
We reveal who has won the most titles in their motorsport career (excluding karting) and who has yet to win one.
Max Verstappen: 3
2021: Formula 1
2022: Formula 1
2023: Formula 1
Sergio Pérez: 1
2007: British Formula 3 (national class)
Lewis Hamilton: 10
2003: British Formula Renault
2005: Formula 3 European Championship
2006: GP2
2008: Formula 1
2014: Formula 1
2015: Formula 1
2017: Formula 1
2018: Formula 1
2019: Formula 1
2020: Formula 1
Fernando Alonso: 4
1999: Euro Open by Nissan
2005: Formula 1
2006: Formula 1
2018/2019: Endurance World Championship
Charles Leclerc: 2
2016: GP3
2017: Formula 2
Lando Norris: 5
2014: MSA Formula Championship
2016: Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0
2016: Formula Renault 2.0 NEC
2016: Toyota Racing Series
2017: Formula 3 European Championship
Carlos Sainz: 2
2011: Northern European Formula Renault
2014: Formula Renault 3.5
George Russell: 3
2014: British Formula 4
2017: GP3
2018: Formula 2
Oscar Piastri: 3
2019: Formula Renault Eurocup
2020: Formula 3
2021: Formula 2
Lance Stroll: 3
2014: Italian Formula 4
2015: Toyota Racing Series
2016: Formula 3 European Championship
Pierre Gasly: 2
2013: Eurocup Formla Renault 2.0
2016: GP2
Esteban Ocon: 2
2014: Formula 3 European Championship
2015: GP3
Alexander Albon: 0
Yuki Tsunoda: 1
2014: Japanese Formula 4
Valtteri Bottas: 3
2008: Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup
2008: Northern European Formula Renault
2011: GP3
Nico Hülkenberg: 4
2005: Formula BMW ADAC
2006/2007: A1 Grand Prix
2008: Formula 3
2009: GP2
Daniel Ricciardo: 2
2008: Western European Formula Renault
2009: British Formula 3
Guanyu Zhou: 1
2021: Formula 3 Asia
Kevin Magnussen: 2
2008: Formula Ford Denmark
2013: Formula Renault 3.5
Logan Sargeant: 0
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island