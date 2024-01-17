Formula 1 World Championship 2024: 20 drivers, 53 championship titles

The 2024 grid is an exciting mix of experience and youth. We find three Formula 1 world champions and eleven GP winners. We reveal who has won the most titles and who has come away empty-handed so far.

Formula 1 fans are looking forward to the 2024 GP season. Rarely have we had such an exciting mix of veterans and up-and-coming drivers on the grid.

Of the twenty drivers, eleven have won at least one Grand Prix and 15 drivers have stood on the podium after a Grand Prix. This figure underlines the talent that lies dormant in the 2024 grid: the 20 drivers have won a total of 53 championship titles

We reveal who has won the most titles in their motorsport career (excluding karting) and who has yet to win one.



Max Verstappen: 3

2021: Formula 1

2022: Formula 1

2023: Formula 1



Sergio Pérez: 1

2007: British Formula 3 (national class)



Lewis Hamilton: 10

2003: British Formula Renault

2005: Formula 3 European Championship

2006: GP2

2008: Formula 1

2014: Formula 1

2015: Formula 1

2017: Formula 1

2018: Formula 1

2019: Formula 1

2020: Formula 1



Fernando Alonso: 4

1999: Euro Open by Nissan

2005: Formula 1

2006: Formula 1

2018/2019: Endurance World Championship



Charles Leclerc: 2

2016: GP3

2017: Formula 2



Lando Norris: 5

2014: MSA Formula Championship

2016: Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0

2016: Formula Renault 2.0 NEC

2016: Toyota Racing Series

2017: Formula 3 European Championship



Carlos Sainz: 2

2011: Northern European Formula Renault

2014: Formula Renault 3.5



George Russell: 3

2014: British Formula 4

2017: GP3

2018: Formula 2



Oscar Piastri: 3

2019: Formula Renault Eurocup

2020: Formula 3

2021: Formula 2



Lance Stroll: 3

2014: Italian Formula 4

2015: Toyota Racing Series

2016: Formula 3 European Championship



Pierre Gasly: 2

2013: Eurocup Formla Renault 2.0

2016: GP2



Esteban Ocon: 2

2014: Formula 3 European Championship

2015: GP3



Alexander Albon: 0



Yuki Tsunoda: 1

2014: Japanese Formula 4



Valtteri Bottas: 3

2008: Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup

2008: Northern European Formula Renault

2011: GP3



Nico Hülkenberg: 4

2005: Formula BMW ADAC

2006/2007: A1 Grand Prix

2008: Formula 3

2009: GP2



Daniel Ricciardo: 2

2008: Western European Formula Renault

2009: British Formula 3



Guanyu Zhou: 1

2021: Formula 3 Asia



Kevin Magnussen: 2

2008: Formula Ford Denmark

2013: Formula Renault 3.5



Logan Sargeant: 0





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



