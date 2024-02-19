Brundle on Hamilton's departure: consequences for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025. Martin Brundle believes that this could also have positive consequences for the Silver Arrows.

There will be changes at Mercedes: in 2025, Mercedes will leave the racing team and join Ferrari. An era at the Silver Arrows is coming to an end, and with a bang, as the change was not necessarily to be expected at this point in time.

But a new start can also be a great opportunity for those involved, as Sky expert Martin Brundle sees it.

"Everyone has a chance here," said Brundle on the Sky Sports F1 podcast. "George Russell has the confidence, the talent, the speed and the experience to be number one at Mercedes-Benz - I have no doubt about that at all."

He assumes that the departure of Hamilton will give the team a boost. "The loss of Lewis will give Mercedes a boost and it's an opportunity for them. They can wait and see what happens with Kimi Antonelli. I suspect they have Esteban Ocon, they have access to Carlos Sainz and maybe Fernando Alonso," Brundle continued.

But that's not the end of the options for team boss Toto Wolff and co. "Mick Schumacher is also in the mix and a number of other drivers. I think they'll see how the season goes, and why should they jump in now?" Brundle continued.

But it's not just Mercedes who are likely to react. "I also think it will spur Ferrari and Charles Leclerc on and we will talk about it," said Brundle.

The ex-F1 driver continued: "It will be emotional - Lewis is a winning machine and that's what he wants to do. It's a good contract and he will get a lot of money. It's going to be one of the biggest global sports stories in 2025, so I only see positives."

