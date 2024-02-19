Nico Hülkenberg flabbergasted: I didn't expect it like this

At the age of 36, there is not much that can still completely surprise Nico Hülkenberg. Hülkenberg did not expect Haas to part ways with Günther Steiner in the winter.

Nico Hülkenberg is entering his 13th season in Formula 1, and even after such a long time, the man from Emmerich can still be caught out on the wrong foot. The separation from Günther Steiner was something that took him completely by surprise.

"Of course it was surprising, I didn't expect it and didn't see it coming," he says on Sky. "[Gene Haas] informed me, but then the focus naturally shifts to the future."

Steiner brought Hülkenberg to Haas ahead of the 2023 season. The German has never made a secret of the fact that he got on well with the South Tyrolean.

"I had a very good relationship with Günther, both professionally on the work side and interpersonally," said the German. "We got on very, very well. He was the one who was instrumental in my comeback. He kind of brought me back, opened the door here at Haas."

"And from that point of view, it's obviously a shame that he's gone somewhere. But as I said, that's Gene Haas' decision, he's the team owner and that's the facts and the situation and we have to continue to work with that now," said Hülkenberg.

He is still in contact with Steiner despite the cancellation at Haas. "I've spoken to him on the phone because it's always fun to talk to Günther and also informative. He's always in the know and that's why it's always good to stay up to date and chat to him a bit," says Hülkenberg.

Hülkenberg also knows what the separation from Steiner means, after all, "he built the whole thing up here. That was his concept, his business plan back then, and it will certainly leave holes that we now have to plug in order to fill them," says Hülkenberg.

"And of course the character of Günther Steiner. Of course, he was a brand that also brought a lot to the table away from the track. On the commercial side, too, I think for the team. It's no secret from Netflix that he was very, very popular," the German continued.

