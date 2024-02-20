Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato: Advisor to Honda

Former Formula 1 driver and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato has been hired by the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) as a consultant. The 47-year-old Japanese is looking forward to his new role.

Japanese driver Takuma Sato (47) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are a love story: The then BAR Honda driver claimed his only podium finish in Formula 1 at Indy, finishing third in the USA GP; Sato triumphed at Indy in 2017 and 2020 in the Indy 500, the biggest car race in the world.

Long-time Honda protégé Sato, who contested a total of 90 Formula 1 races from Melbourne 2002 to Barcelona 2008 and finished eighth in the 2004 World Championship, has never lost sight of the premier class. And in future he will have more to do with Formula 1 again - Koji Watanabe, President of the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), has appointed Sato as a special advisor with an enormous field of activity.

Sato, who has been working for the Honda Racing School, the Japanese company's junior programme, for some time, will be a senior HRC advisor and will have a say in the direction of Honda's racing programmes and the strategy for junior drivers, as well as having a say in operations.



Sato says: "I am very proud to have been appointed as a Honda consultant. This underlines my commitment to this company, which has enabled me to realise my dreams for many years."



Koji Watanabe: "Sato has done valuable work as head of our young talent development programme. Now his vast experience will be utilised much more broadly. Sato is a man who tackles challenges with courage, which suits us."



Takuma Sato will attempt to win the Indy 500 for the third time in 2024. Only ten drivers have managed three or even four wins. A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves have won four times, while Louis Meyer, Wilbur Shaw, Mauri Rose, Bobby Unser, Johnny Rutherford and Dario Franchitti have won three times.





