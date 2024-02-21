Bahrain test: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc and Alonso

Formula 1 winter test at the Bahrain International Circuit after two hours: World champion Max Verstappen leads the way in Red Bull Racing's RB20. From Japan onwards, this car will look completely different.

Formula 1 in 2024 is underway: Ten Grand Prix racing teams are at work on the Bahrain International Circuit. The busiest driver after two hours - world champion Max Verstappen, who has already completed 35 laps in the Red Bull Racing car. The fastest man after two hours: Max, of course.

In the first hour, numerous racing cars were on the road with large measuring rakes on the car; we have shed light on what the technicians want to learn with them in our background story. One of these rakes also caused a mini upset: it came loose on Kevin Magnussen's Haas race car and the Dane had to bring his car back to the pits.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was briefly off track in turn 4, but was fortunately able to catch the car.

After these aerodynamic tests, most of the teams shifted their focus to set-up work and tyre testing. The Racing Bulls (officially Visa Cash App RB) with Yuki Tsunoda, for example, tried out various front wing settings.



Most observers in the pits at Red Bull Racing: As suspected at the presentation, Max Verstappen's RB20 model has vertically arranged air intakes next to the classic openings for the radiators on the side box. Rumours are circulating in the paddock: From the Japanese GP, RBR will bring extremely small sidepods to the track, not quite as extreme as the "zero size" solution tried by Mercedes in 2022/2023.



Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's Ferrari stood for a while as the Italians made a change to the front suspension.



On 21 February, 18 of the 20 regular drivers are in action, with only Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Pérez having to wait until 22 February.



There were no interruptions in the first two hours. For safety car driver Bernd Mayländer - in a zebra-look Aston Martin - there was nothing to do for the time being. However, there were concerns: George Russel's Mercedes disappeared into the pits after problems with the engine. On Alex Albon's Williams, the adjustable rear wing (DRS) failed.



Nice detail: McLaren driver Lando Norris is driving in the afternoon with a helmet designed by Brazilian Gil de Ferran, who died unexpectedly in December 2023.





Bahrain test 21 February, standings after 2 hours

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:33.065 min (35 laps)

2. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (22)

3. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (32)

4th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (24)

5th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.487 (34)

6th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (24)

7th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (32)

8th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:35.759 (17)

9th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:36.542 (19)

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:36.5673 (23)