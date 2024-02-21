Grosjean praises Mercedes: Courageous decisions!

Mercedes hopes to return to its former successes with the W15. Romain Grosjean has praised the car for 2024 in the highest terms.

Can Mercedes build on old successes? Can the Silver Arrows get back on the road to success after two difficult years? Can Lewis Hamilton and George Russell challenge the Red Bull Racing champions? Max Verstappen become dangerous?

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean at least believes that Mercedes has made some "very intense decisions" and taken "very bold steps" in the development of its challenger for 2024.

According to Grosjean, the W15 is at least the "best-looking car" on the grid. There was a lot of praise for the car's designers.

"I think it's the car I'm most excited about next to the Red Bull," said Grosjean on his YouTube channel.

"I think there are some very bold moves. There have been some very bold decisions made on the car. Look at the front wing. It reminds me a lot of the 2006 F1 cars, which I used to really like... and then these sidepods. They opted for a very small entrance to get as much airflow as possible under the sidepods," explained Grosjean.

He is particularly impressed by the design of the front wing of the W15, which he describes as "very strong". "I'm very excited about the front wing, very excited about the sidepod entrance and the design of the front wing," explained the Frenchman.

"The front wing is very strong, so they have to be very confident about the rear downforce, because in Formula 1 it's very easy to create a lot of front downforce - you just put a big front wing on and you have as much downforce as you want," he said. Grosjean.

Every airflow that hits a Formula 1 car hits the front wing first, says Grosjean. "So if the air doesn't flow exactly the way you want it to after it hits the front wing, you don't get anywhere - and that's a key element in any Formula 1 car. I have to admit that the choices for this car are very, very strong and I'm excited to see what it brings," said Grosjean.

"I hope that Mercedes will fight at the top again, with Ferrari, with Red Bull, with Aston Martin, with McLaren, with everyone, I want everyone to fight," says Grosjean, hoping for an even title fight after Red Bull Racing dominated the action recently.