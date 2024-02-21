Max Verstappen (1st): His new car is that good

Dutchman Max Verstappen has started the 2024 season where he left off at the end of 2023 - at the top: fastest time on the first day of winter testing with his new Red Bull Racing RB20.

After eight hours of winter testing in 2024, one thing is clear: it's not going to get any easier for Max Verstappen's opponents. The 26-year-old Dutchman set the fastest time on the first day of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, the three-time Formula 1 world champion has completed more laps than any other driver, and RBR has launched a development programme for the RB20 that will make the competition shudder.

Anthony Davidson, sports car world champion in 2014 and a reliable sim specialist at Mercedes-Benz for many years, watched the action on the Bahrain circuit as a GP expert for his colleagues at Sky in the UK. The Brit noticed: "Max's car is fast, but seems a little sluggish. For me, that's a sign that Verstappen was driving with a lot of petrol in the tank."

In other words: even when Max Verstappen is at the front, he hasn't even begun to explore the potential of the RB20. Especially as the champions from Milton Keynes decided not to use soft tyres.



On the first day of testing in Bahrain, McLaren driver Lando Norris occasionally appeared at the front, before Verstappen responded seemingly effortlessly with a new fastest time.



The 54-time GP winner Verstappen says of his day: "It was nice to be back behind the wheel. We were able to do a lot of laps and try out a few things with the new race car. I am very satisfied."



"In the first few laps after the winter break, you're always a bit amazed at how fast a car like this is. I had a lot of fun out there today. The car responds well, the balance is excellent. We had a good day, but we also know - this is just a test."



"I think this can be a very competitive car. Now it's up to us to make the most of it. I'm really looking forward to the coming season."





Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)