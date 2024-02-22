Wolff on top talent Antonelli: Beware of pressure!

Mercedes is looking for Lewis Hamilton's successor. However, as this is not an issue until 2025, team boss Toto Wolff is taking his time in making a decision.

Toto Wolff had recently fuelled speculation. The Mercedes team boss explained that they might also do "something bold" when choosing Lewis Hamilton's successor. He did not want to "rule anyone out at any time".

That is why Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli was quickly in the draw for the seat that will become vacant in 2025. Wolff was specifically asked about the Italian during the tests in Bahreain.

"We're really looking forward to seeing how he grows as a young man and progresses through the series. But I also want to take a little pressure off him," emphasised Wolff.

And of course referred to his age. "He's 17, he's just turned 17, he's won everything there is to win in his rookie season and I think he's going to be a very, very successful driver in Formula 1."

In 2022, he switched to Formula 4 for his first full season, in which he won both ADAC Formula 4 Germany and Italian Formula 4 with Prema Racing. At the beginning of 2023, he won the Formula Regional Middle East Championship title, followed by the Formula Regional European Championship.

However, the young Antonelli has not even started his Formula 2 season properly yet. "They had a difficult test in the first few days in Bahrain, and we'll see how that develops," explained Wolff.

It is important to note that Antonelli is skipping Formula 3. "That's why I want to wait for the first races, which will overlap with Formula 1. There are a lot of very good drivers in Formula 1 who are also available for next year, and that will all be factored into the equation when it comes to deciding the driver line-up for next year, but that won't happen any time soon."

In action on 22 February

Red Bull Racing: Sergio Pérez, then Max Verstappen

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc, then Carlos Sainz

McLaren: Oscar Piastri, then Lando Norris

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso, then Lance Stroll

Alpine: Pierre Gasly, then Esteban Ocon

Williams: Logan Sargeant

Racing Bulls (Visa Cash App RB): Yuki Tsunoda, then Daniel Ricciardo

Stake F1 Sauber: Guanyu Zhou, then Valtteri Bottas

Haas: Nico Hülkenberg, then Kevin Magnussen





Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)