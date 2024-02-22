Mekies (Racing Bulls): Have more ambitious goals!

Laurent Mekies is not satisfied with small improvements. The Racing Bulls team boss is aiming for a "more competitive position in the midfield". The test drives are encouraging.

The Racing Bulls want to get off to a flying start. Right at the forefront: the new team boss Laurent Mekies, who is full of zest for action. He came from Ferrari and replaces team legend Franz Tost. He made his first appearance at the tests in Bahrain.

He sees 2024 as a kind of new start. "We see it as a new adventure, starting from scratch, and it's a brilliant start for everyone," he said.

However, Mekies has big plans. "Franz has done a fantastic job over the years to lead this team through the different years and decades. We have made it very clear that we are aiming for more ambitious goals with this new start. It's not something that happens in a day," he clarified.

"So what we are doing is that we are looking with all employees at where we need to strengthen the team in order to achieve more ambitious goals," said Mekies.

This could mean that the first part of the season will be a little more difficult, Mekies said, "because when you make big changes, when you change the structure, when you strengthen the team, it takes time. But hopefully we can aim for a more competitive midfield position in the second part of the year."

His drivers are satisfied. On Thursday, for example, Daniel Ricciardo lined up in fifth place! The Australian was even fourth on the first day of testing.

The 63-time GP participant Yuki Tsunoda believes: "We seem to be in a pretty good position. Our aim is to be at the front end of the midfield and there are encouraging signs of that here in Bahrain. Our car is undoubtedly an improvement on last year's car."

Bahrain test 22 February

1st Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:29.921 (84 laps)

2nd Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:30.679 (129)

3rd Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:31.066 (123)

4th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:31.256 (52)

5th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:31.361 (88)

6th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:31.750 (54)

7th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:32.029 (96)

8th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.199 (78)

9th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:32.227 (97)

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.328 (35)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:32.578 (43)

12th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.053 (31)

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.715 (38)

14th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:33.804 (33)

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24 Ferrari, 1:36.611 (93)

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:37.509 (31)

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:38.074 (40)

Not back in action until 22 February:

Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes

Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT







Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)