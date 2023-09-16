Marciello/Boguslavskiy march towards title

Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy won the first round of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in Valencia, taking a step towards the title. Strong recovery by Valentino Rossi.

Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy extend their lead in the standings with victory in the first GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup round in Valencia. The Akkodis ASP duo won from second on the grid with their Mercedes-AMG GT3. The two Mercedes drivers thus also extend their championship lead over the two Audi works drivers Feller and Drudi.

Second place goes to the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 of DTM driver Thierry Vermeulen and Albert Costa. The duo made up an eight-second gap to the AMG in the second half of the race, despite a minor slip by Costa. In the end, Albert Costa was only 0.380 seconds behind Boguslavskiy.

Ricardo Feller and Mattia Drudi completed the podium in the Tresor Orange 1 Audi.

Valentino Rossi and Maxime Martin once again made a spectacular comeback. With tough overtaking manoeuvres and a spot-on strategy, the WRT BMW M4 GT3 moved up from 22nd on the grid to eighth on the twisting and narrow circuit, where overtaking is very difficult.

The safety car was called onto the track as early as the start lap. As was to be expected, there were several collisions and spins in the first corner. Niklas Krütten from Trier in a WRT BMW M4 GT3 and Cesar Gazeau in a Boutsen VDS Audi were stranded after collisions in the first corner and had to be recovered. Christopher Mies in his Sainteloc Racing Audi was also involved in the incident and had to retire from the race in the pits.

Result (Top 10):

1st Raffaele Marciello/Timur Boguslavskiy - Akkodis ASP - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Thierry Vermeulen/Albert Costa - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

3rd Ricardo Feller/Mattia Drudi - Tresor Orange 1 - Audi R8 LMS GT3

4th Lucas Legeret/Christopher Haase - Comtoyou Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

5th Charles Weerts/Dries Vanthoor - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

6th Frédéric Vervisch/Nicolas Baert - Comtoyou Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

7th Konsta Lappalainen/Giacomo Altoè - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

8th Valentino Rossi/Maxime Martin - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

9th Nicolaj Kjaergaard/Benjamin Goethe - Garage 59 - McLaren 720S GT3

10th Alex Arkin Aka/Lorenzo Patrese - Tresor Attempto Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3