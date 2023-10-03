Valentino Rossi works on 2024 race calendar

Nine-time motorbike world champion Valentino Rossi is currently working on his race calendar for the 2024 season. What is fixed is that the BMW factory rider will continue to compete in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

2024 will be Valentino Rossi's third full season in GT3 racing. The nine-time motorbike world champion, who has been promoted to BMW factory driver for the 2023 season, is currently finalising his race programme for the coming year.

"I don't think the programme has been finalised yet," Rossi explained at the GT World Challenge Europe in Barcelona in a medaround that SPEEDWEEK also attended. "But I will definitely continue to race here in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup."

"Il Dottore" has made no secret in the past that he considers the SRO's endurance series to be the world's best GT3 series.

"Whether I will continue to race in the Sprint Cup is still open," Rossi continued. "In addition, the FIA WEC in the new GT3 class is also an option."

Rossi already made it clear that he will not be competing on the Nordschleife next year two months ago at the Nürburgring: he feels that the permit procedure is a problem, as he does not have the time and, admittedly, the desire to earn the licence with a small car.

"It has always been my goal to start in the green hell," the BMW star explained at the Nürburgring to trade magazine GT-Place when asked whether he will start in the 24-hour race next year. "The problem is the permit. I think that will be difficult as I don't have enough time to do them."

Laughing, he adds, "Besides, I'd have to drive a small car for that and I don't fancy small and low-powered cars."