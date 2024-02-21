News from Schleiz: Walther watch, IDM and bike race

From May, all kinds of events can be found in the calendar around the Schleizer Dreieck. From flea markets and bike races to the IDM in July, you can buy a season ticket in Thuringia.

As in previous years, the IDM celebrates its mountain festival in Schleiz. But only for a short time. The title of half-time champion is only ever a few hours old. This is because the first half of the IDM is over with Race 1, and the second half of the season opens in the afternoon with the second race.

A watch brand establishes itself

Following the successful presentation of the first anniversary editions I and II to mark the 100th anniversary of the Schleizer Dreieck, the 2024 edition is now about to be launched. "We are planning to present a watch edition by year in the future," say the organisers to fans of the natural race track. "Always in small quantities, because the collection should remain something special and awaken the collector's passion in you. The idea of racing watch editions not only enriches our range, but also allows us to offer something unique from Schleiz in the watch and jewellery sector. This arouses emotions and you can show your connection to the Schleizer Dreieck."

Two new watch models have been designed. A sporty version: the "77" and an elegant version: the "Blue". As is usual for an edition, the watches are numbered consecutively and bear their year number 2024. Insiders of the Schleizer Dreieck are familiar with the starting number 77. This number was always worn by Schleizer racing driver Thomas Walther, who died far too young. In his honour, the first vintage edition bears his starting number on the motorbike of the dial. This was designed by Axel Donat from the company Metatec in Schleiz. The "blue one" is another watch from the Thuringian watch company UMR Ruhla. It is coordinated with the logo of the Schleiz triangle and its blue colour. Further details can be found on the website: schleizer-rennsportuhr.de

Calendar of events 2024

The 2024 calendar of events at the Schleizer Dreieck has been finalised. Once again, fans of the natural race track can expect a varied programme.



14 to 16 June - IRRC, 4th Thuringian Motorsport Meeting

14 July - Everyman bike race (old route)

26 to 28 July - 89th Schleizer Dreieckrennen IDM

02 to 04 August - German TT

31 August and 1 September - IDM Supermoto

06 to 08 September - VFV Classic GP - VFV (BG)



Further events



05 May - Parts market in the old paddock

20 to 23 June - Honda Gold Wing meeting

06 and 07 July - IFA tractor meeting

16 to 18 August - Opel meeting

24 August - Classic Love

22 September - Parts market at Buchhübel

Everyone without an engine

On 14 July 2024, several hundred cyclists from all over Germany will once again be guests at the Schleizer Dreieck. That's when the 13th edition of the Schleizer Dreieck Jedermann will take place on Germany's oldest natural race track. The event will once again be organised and run by the town of Schleiz together with the T.RF Thüringer Sportmarketing GmbH team led by former world-class cyclist, Olympic participant and eight-time world championship competitor Vera Hohlfeld. This year's race will once again cover three different distances - 38, 76 and 121.6 kilometres. Participants in the two long distances will once again receive valuable points in the German Cycling Cup, of which the Schleizer Dreieck Jedermann has been a permanent fixture for years. Registration deadline is 11 July 2024.

All participants over all distances must be 16 years of age or older. Members of a sports group registered with the UCI are excluded from participation. The organiser reserves the right to review individual cases regarding the participation of licensed athletes from other federations. In addition to the traditional pasta party on the evening before the races, this year's supporting programme will primarily consist of a day of clubs. Entry is again free of charge for all visitors. Further information and the registration link can be found at www.schleiz.de and www.schleizer-dreieck-jedermann.de.