Gulf 12 Hours ends with Mercedes-AMG triumphant drive

Maro Engel, Luca Stolz and Mikael Grenier win the Gulf 12 Hours. At the season finale of the Intercontinental GT Challenge in Abu Dhani, Mercedes-AMG, Jules Gounon and Jonathan Hui drive to the title wins.

Victory in the Gulf 12 Hours goes to Luca Stolz, Mikael Grenier and Maro Engel. The trio in the GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 won the race from the best grid position. Thanks to a clever strategic performance, the car moved back into the lead after around nine hours.

Second place went to the WRT BMW M4 GT3 of Valentino Rossi, Dries Vanthoor and Nick Yelloly. The winning Mercedes in the MANN-FILTER Mamba design was 12.811 seconds off the pace on the race lap.

The podium positions were completed by Jules Gounon, Maximilian Götz and Fabian Schiller in the 2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes.

With third place, Jules Gounon secures the Intercontinental GT Challenge title win. Mercedes-AMG secured the manufacturers' championship. In the Independent Cup classification, SKY - Tempesta Racing driver Jonathan Hui secured the title win.

The first serious incident occurred around 45 minutes into the race. Shaun Balfe in the Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 crashed heavily at the exit of the first corner and severely damaged the McLaren. Balfe was able to leave the wrecked car unharmed under his own power.

Shortly after the restart, Stephen Grove in the Grove Racing Porsche crashed heavily while braking for the first corner after 80 minutes. The race had to be neutralised again. The Australian was able to leave the wrecked Porsche unharmed.

Shortly before the end of the fourth hour, there was drama for the WRT BMW M4 GT3 of Philipp Eng, Sheldon van der Linde and Charles Weers. Due to problems with the exhaust, the car had to make a pit stop lasting around twelve minutes.

After seven and a half hours, there was another serious accident on the Yas Marina Circuit. Stefano Borghi lost control of the Tsunami RT Porsche 911 GT3 R while braking for turn six at high speed and crashed head-on. The Italian was able to leave the car unharmed.

After around nine hours, Nicola Marinangeli in the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 crashed in the area of turn three and damaged the rear end. The Italian was able to bring the car back into the pit lane, but then had to retire.

Results (Top 10):

1st Luca Stolz/Mikael Grenier/Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Valentino Rossi/Dries Vanthoor/Nick Yelloly - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

3. Jules Gounon/Maximilian Götz/Fabian Schiller - Mercedes-AMG Team 2 Seas - Mercedes-AMG GT3

4th Lucas Auer/Lorenzo Ferrari/Frank Bird - Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5. Dustin Blattner/Constantin Dressler/Joel Sturm - Car Collection - Porsche 911 GT3 R

6th Mark Radcliffe/Rob Bell/Oliver Millroy - Optimum Motorsport - McLaren 720S GT3

7th Anton Dias Perera/Giorgio Roda/Scott Andrews/David Fumanelli - Kessel Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

8th Antares Au/Tim Heinemann/Matteo Cairoli - Herberth Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

9th Isa Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa/Ian Loggie/Al Faisal AL Zubair - 2 Seas Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

10th Daniel Allemann/Ralf Bohn/Alfred Renauer - Herberth Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R