Mühldorf-GP: Martin Smolinski is World Champion again

The direct duel for the 2023 World Championship title in the final of the sixth and last final round of the season did not take place, because at 16:46 hrs Martin Smolinski was no longer in contention for the World Championship title, as Chris Harris had only crossed the finish line in third place in the last-chance heat and was thus out of the running. Martin Smolinski, on the other hand, was already a direct participant in the day's final and could not be caught by Harris.

While Smolinski took second place and three points in his first run, Harris struggled desperately but remained without points.

In the second heat, Smolinski and Harris delivered with heat wins, but in the third heat, the Briton's World Championship hopes were dealt a significant blow as he crashed out in the eighth heat. Smolinski continued to deliver in the following heats and was also the first rider of the day to beat the fast Zach Wajtknecht, joining the Brit and Hummel in the final.

All the pressure was thus on Harris, who saved himself for the last-chance heat with a win in the last preliminary heat, but then initially could not find a way past Hynek Stichauer there and only finished third behind Josef Franc and Kenneth Kruse Hansen. This put an end to the dream of a World Championship title.



In the day's final, Smolinski no longer had to take full risk, delivered a thrilling duel to the Dane Hansen, but missed the victory by two metres. Thus, "Smoli" is the new Long Track World Champion without having won a Grand Prix, something Mark Loram also achieved in 2000 in the Speedway GP.



Hansen secured the bronze medal with his victory in Mühldorf, as Wajtknecht only finished fourth in the final from the best starting position on the outside and slipped down to fourth overall despite being equal on points with the Dane.

Results Long Track GP Mühldorf/D:

1st Kenneth Kruse Hansen (DK), 21 World Championship points/14 preliminary points.

2nd Martin Smolinski (D), 19/18

3rd Romano Hummel (NL), 17/13

4th Zach Wajtknecht (GB), 15/18

5th Josef Franc (CZ), 13/13

6th Chris Harris (GB), 11/10

7th Hynek Stichauer (CZ), 10/12

8th Tero Aarnio (FIN), 9/12

9th Jörg Tebbe (D), 8/7

10th Dave Meijerink (NL), 7/7

11th Jacob Bukhave (DK), 5/7

12th Theo Pijper (NL), 4/6

13th Stephan Katt (D), 3/6

14th Mika Meijer (NL), 2/4

15th Gaetan Stella (F), 1/2



Last-Chance-Heat: 1st Josef Franc, 2nd Kenneth Kruse Hansen, 3rd Chris Harris, 4th Hynek Stichauer, 5th Tero Aarnio



Final: 1st Kenneth Kruse Hansen, 2nd Martin Smolinski, 3rd Romano Hummel, 4th Zach Wajtknecht, 5th Josef Franc

Final standings long track world championship 2023:

1. Martin Smolinski (D), 106 points

2nd Chris Harris (GB), 99

3rd Kenneth Kruse Hansen (DK), 77 points

4th Zach Wajtknecht (GB), 77

5th Romano Hummel (NL), 73

6th Josef Franc (CZ), 64

--------------------------------------------------

7th Jacob Bukhave (DK), 54

8th Lukas Fienhage (D), 47

9 Hynek Stichauer (CZ), 47

10th Dave Meijerink (NL), 45

11th Mika Meijer (NL), 32

12th Stephan Katt (D), 29

13th Theo Pijper (NL), 29

14th Gaetan Stella (F), 24

15th Tero Aarnio (FIN), 17

16 Erik Riss (D), 15

17th Stanislaw Burza (PL), 10

18th Jörg Tebbe (D), 9

19th Jordan Dubernard (F), 5

20th Daniel Spiller (D), 5

21 Max Dilger (D), 4

22nd Mathias Tresarrieu (F), 2

23rd Fabian Wachs (D), 0

