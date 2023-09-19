Martin Smolinski: "The bottom line is the World Championship title".

The signs were there for an exciting season finale in the sixth and last World Championship round in Mühldorf and it was clear that the World Champion could only be Martin Smolinski or Chris Harris. Things were already going well for "Smoli" in the practice session at lunchtime, but after the session had finished, a flurry of activity broke out in his pit. "We had found a small technical problem and unfortunately had to change the engine with which I was doing the best lap times. We played it safe before running any damage."

With slightly less power, Martin had to call up more in terms of driving, but after the heats he was level on points with Briton Zach Wajtknecht at the top of the standings and straight into the final heat. In the final heat, the Olching native fought a duel worth watching with Kenneth Kruse Hansen, which the Dane narrowly won at the finish line. "With the other engine it would have been a different story, then I would have won the Grand Prix, too," the Olching native is convinced and is also fine with not having won a final this year. "I don't care about that at all, the bottom line is that the World Championship title is what counts."

As Chris Harris missed the final in Mühldorf because he failed in the last-chance heat, the direct duel of the giants for the title did not take place. "It was a very fair interaction despite the fight for the World Championship title, which was also sometimes hard fought," Smolinski noted. "It also shows respect for each other that Chris was right there to congratulate after the decision and behaved top professionally."

Smolinski and Harris know each other well from their time for the Coventry Bees in the British Speedway League, and the Bavarian would not have shied away from a duel for the World Championship title in the final: "I was totally focused, knew we were fast and was sure I could do it if Chris had been in the final."

Results Long Track GP Mühldorf/D:

1st Kenneth Kruse Hansen (DK), 21 World Championship points/14 preliminary points.

2nd Martin Smolinski (D), 19/18

3rd Romano Hummel (NL), 17/13

4th Zach Wajtknecht (GB), 15/18

5th Josef Franc (CZ), 13/13

6th Chris Harris (GB), 11/10

7th Hynek Stichauer (CZ), 10/12

8th Tero Aarnio (FIN), 9/12

9th Jörg Tebbe (D), 8/7

10th Dave Meijerink (NL), 7/7

11th Jacob Bukhave (DK), 5/7

12th Theo Pijper (NL), 4/6

13th Stephan Katt (D), 3/6

14th Mika Meijer (NL), 2/4

15th Gaetan Stella (F), 1/2



Last-Chance-Heat: 1st Josef Franc, 2nd Kenneth Kruse Hansen, 3rd Chris Harris, 4th Hynek Stichauer, 5th Tero Aarnio



Final: 1st Kenneth Kruse Hansen, 2nd Martin Smolinski, 3rd Romano Hummel, 4th Zach Wajtknecht, 5th Josef Franc

Final standings long track world championship 2023:

1. Martin Smolinski (D), 106 points

2nd Chris Harris (GB), 99

3rd Kenneth Kruse Hansen (DK), 77 points

4th Zach Wajtknecht (GB), 77

5th Romano Hummel (NL), 73

6th Josef Franc (CZ), 64

--------------------------------------------------

7th Jacob Bukhave (DK), 54

8th Lukas Fienhage (D), 47

9 Hynek Stichauer (CZ), 47

10th Dave Meijerink (NL), 45

11th Mika Meijer (NL), 32

12th Stephan Katt (D), 29

13th Theo Pijper (NL), 29

14th Gaetan Stella (F), 24

15th Tero Aarnio (FIN), 17

16 Erik Riss (D), 15

17th Stanislaw Burza (PL), 10

18th Jörg Tebbe (D), 9

19th Jordan Dubernard (F), 5

20th Daniel Spiller (D), 5

21 Max Dilger (D), 4

22nd Mathias Tresarrieu (F), 2

23rd Fabian Wachs (D), 0