MotoE field 2024: Only one team remains unchanged
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After the first MotoE World Championship season with the Ducati V21L single-seater motorbikes, Paolo Campinoti's Prettl Pramac team is withdrawing from this electric racing series, which has so far failed to attract enough top riders.
Pramac Racing had the Italian Luca Salvadori and the Spaniard Tito Rabat under contract in 2023, but they did not finish higher than 17th and 14th in the riders' standings, with YouTuber Salvadori being replaced by Oscar Gutierrez after the Silverstone event due to his poor performance and back problems.
The two Prettl-Pramac slots are expected to be taken over by the official Ducati Superbike World Championship works team Aruba.it, which has won the World Championship with Álvaro Bautista in the last two years. The Aruba.it team has not yet presented any riders and has not yet officially confirmed its participation.
The biggest catch was made by LCR team owner Lucio Cecchinello: The Italian continues with world championship seventh-placed Eric Granado and strengthened his MotoE team with the outstanding world champion Mattia Casadei, who was employed by Sito Pons in 2023, whose places were taken over by MTHelmets-MSi racing team as in the Moto2 World Championship by Teo Martín (riders: Oscar Gutierrez, Miquel Pons).
The US-based Trackhouse Racing Team will fill the two MotoE slots of CryptoDATA-RNF, but wants to take its time with the rider selection because the new owners still have a while to clean up the RNF shambles and the MotoGP team naturally has priority, especially as MotoE involves one-size-fits-all bikes and the racing season does not start until the end of March.
RNF team boss Razlan Razali had already signed Nicholas Spinelli from the Pons team for 2024 before the team collapsed. The sixth-placed rider in the World Championship has now been presented by the Tech3-E-Racing Team as a new signing.
A number of teams have at least partially reorganised themselves. Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse will continue with Kevin Manfredi, but he will have a new team-mate in Massimo Roccoli.
At the German Dynavolt team, Lukas Tulovic will take the place of Randy Krummenacher, who finished fifth in the world championship. At the Openbank Aspar Team, Kevin Zannoni will be the new team-mate of runner-up Jordi Torres. Only the Felo Gresini Team continues unchanged with Matteo Ferrari and Alessio Finello.
The 2024 MotoE World Championship field of participants
Felo Gresini: Matteo Ferrari, Alessio Finello
MTHelmets-MSi: Oscar Gutierrez, Miquel Pons
LCR E-Team: Eric Granado, Mattia Casadei
Dynavolt Intact GP: Hector Garzo, Lukas Tulovic
Tech3 E-Racing: Alessandro Zaccone, Nicholas Spinelli
Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Kevin Manfredi, Massimo Roccoli
Openbank Aspar Team: Jordi Torres, Kevin Zannoni
Aruba.it: Riders still open
Trackhouse Racing: Riders still open
For comparison, the 2023 MotoE World Championship field
Felo Gresini: Matteo Ferrari, Alessio Finello
Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Kevin Manfredi, Kevin Zannoni
Openbank Aspar Team: Jordi Torres, Maria Herrera
Pons Racing 40 Team: Mattia Casadei, Nicholas Spinelli
Prettl Pramac MotoE: Luca Salvadori, Tito Rabat
LCR E-Team: Miquel Pons, Eric Granado
Dynavolt Intact GP: Randy Krummenacher, Hector Garzo
Tech3 E-Racing: Hikari Okubo, Alessandro Zaccone
RNF MotoE Team: Andrea Mantovani, Mika Perez
The provisional 2024 MotoE World Championship calendar
23 March: Portimão/Portugal
11 May: Le Mans/France
25 May: Catalunya/Spain
01 June: Mugello/Italy
29 June: Assen/Netherlands
06 July: Sachsenring/Germany
17 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria
07 September: Misano/Italy
MotoE tests for the 2024 pre-season
21 and 22 February: Portimão
03 and 04 March: Portimão