MotoE field 2024: Only one team remains unchanged

The MotoE field will once again consist of nine teams and 18 riders in 2024, but hardly a stone has been left unturned in terms of its composition.

After the first MotoE World Championship season with the Ducati V21L single-seater motorbikes, Paolo Campinoti's Prettl Pramac team is withdrawing from this electric racing series, which has so far failed to attract enough top riders.

Pramac Racing had the Italian Luca Salvadori and the Spaniard Tito Rabat under contract in 2023, but they did not finish higher than 17th and 14th in the riders' standings, with YouTuber Salvadori being replaced by Oscar Gutierrez after the Silverstone event due to his poor performance and back problems.

The two Prettl-Pramac slots are expected to be taken over by the official Ducati Superbike World Championship works team Aruba.it, which has won the World Championship with Álvaro Bautista in the last two years. The Aruba.it team has not yet presented any riders and has not yet officially confirmed its participation.

The biggest catch was made by LCR team owner Lucio Cecchinello: The Italian continues with world championship seventh-placed Eric Granado and strengthened his MotoE team with the outstanding world champion Mattia Casadei, who was employed by Sito Pons in 2023, whose places were taken over by MTHelmets-MSi racing team as in the Moto2 World Championship by Teo Martín (riders: Oscar Gutierrez, Miquel Pons).

The US-based Trackhouse Racing Team will fill the two MotoE slots of CryptoDATA-RNF, but wants to take its time with the rider selection because the new owners still have a while to clean up the RNF shambles and the MotoGP team naturally has priority, especially as MotoE involves one-size-fits-all bikes and the racing season does not start until the end of March.

RNF team boss Razlan Razali had already signed Nicholas Spinelli from the Pons team for 2024 before the team collapsed. The sixth-placed rider in the World Championship has now been presented by the Tech3-E-Racing Team as a new signing.

A number of teams have at least partially reorganised themselves. Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse will continue with Kevin Manfredi, but he will have a new team-mate in Massimo Roccoli.

At the German Dynavolt team, Lukas Tulovic will take the place of Randy Krummenacher, who finished fifth in the world championship. At the Openbank Aspar Team, Kevin Zannoni will be the new team-mate of runner-up Jordi Torres. Only the Felo Gresini Team continues unchanged with Matteo Ferrari and Alessio Finello.

The 2024 MotoE World Championship field of participants

Felo Gresini: Matteo Ferrari, Alessio Finello

MTHelmets-MSi: Oscar Gutierrez, Miquel Pons

LCR E-Team: Eric Granado, Mattia Casadei

Dynavolt Intact GP: Hector Garzo, Lukas Tulovic

Tech3 E-Racing: Alessandro Zaccone, Nicholas Spinelli

Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Kevin Manfredi, Massimo Roccoli

Openbank Aspar Team: Jordi Torres, Kevin Zannoni

Aruba.it: Riders still open

Trackhouse Racing: Riders still open

For comparison, the 2023 MotoE World Championship field

Felo Gresini: Matteo Ferrari, Alessio Finello

Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Kevin Manfredi, Kevin Zannoni

Openbank Aspar Team: Jordi Torres, Maria Herrera

Pons Racing 40 Team: Mattia Casadei, Nicholas Spinelli

Prettl Pramac MotoE: Luca Salvadori, Tito Rabat

LCR E-Team: Miquel Pons, Eric Granado

Dynavolt Intact GP: Randy Krummenacher, Hector Garzo

Tech3 E-Racing: Hikari Okubo, Alessandro Zaccone

RNF MotoE Team: Andrea Mantovani, Mika Perez

The provisional 2024 MotoE World Championship calendar

23 March: Portimão/Portugal

11 May: Le Mans/France

25 May: Catalunya/Spain

01 June: Mugello/Italy

29 June: Assen/Netherlands

06 July: Sachsenring/Germany

17 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

07 September: Misano/Italy

MotoE tests for the 2024 pre-season

21 and 22 February: Portimão

03 and 04 March: Portimão