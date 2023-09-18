Noah Dettwiler rides in the 2024 World Championship with CIP-KTM

Almost three years after the death of Jason Dupasquier, a Swiss rider will once again appear in the Moto3 World Championship in 2024. Tom Lüthi has got Noah Dettwiler a place at CIP-KTM.

After his wildcard start at the Austrian Grand Prix, Swiss rider Noah Dettwiler will get the chance to work with Frenchman Alain Bronex's CIP Green Power GP Moto3 team for two years. The 18-year-old from Basel will thus be the only Swiss rider currently in the GP circus. Dettwiler is currently still involved with the Spanish team "Cuna de Campeones" in the FIM JuniorGP and will contest two more races in Aragón and Valencia before taking up his new job in the World Championship after winter training in March 2023.

On 20 August 2023, Noah Dettwiler contested his first Moto3 World Championship race as part of the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring and showed a consistently strong top-15 pace.

Less than a month later, it is announced that the 18-year-old has thus opened the door to a permanent starting place in the 2024 Moto3 World Championship. The French team CIP Green Power GP wants to realise a project planned over two years with the young Swiss rider. CIP Green PowerGP has been present in the World Championship since 2009.

"Just a short while ago I was happy about the acceptance for the wildcard, now we are facing the significant step: into the Moto3 World Championship," explained Noah Dettwiler. "I'm glad I got to experience the wildcard weekend as a kind of dress rehearsal for this next chapter, because it showed me that I'm ready and well positioned to face the World Championship together with CIP Green Power GP."

Noah lost only 21.7sec to the winner in 20 race laps at the Austrian GP, securing a respectable 20th place on the KTN.

"However, while the preparations for 2024 are now in full swing, I am still busy in the FIM JuniorGP. There are still two race weekends waiting, where I will compete with full focus. I'm looking forward to these last months and then, of course, to the next step. And I'm happy to be able to take this step together with my usual management and partner environment. Many thanks to everyone who is a part of this incredible story for me - and of course to the CIP Green Power GP team for this opportunity!"

"With his impressive performance in Spielberg, Noah has shown that he has what it takes to compete in the World Championship," emphasises his manager Tom Lüthi. "The cooperation with CIP Green Power GP confirms this, and this is just the beginning. Now the preparations for 2024 begin, the planning of the winter training, which will take on an even greater importance, and above all the composition of Noah's team."

Tom Lüthi continues: "Regardless of Noah's personal career, this step is also of considerable importance for Swiss motorbike sport. It means that we as Switzerland are once again represented in the world of MotoGP, which can be groundbreaking for media coverage and the general reputation of motorsport in Switzerland. We look forward to working with our partners, sponsors and the media and thank everyone who has supported us on our journey so far."