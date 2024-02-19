Hawkstone: With Herlings and a format change

The traditional British motocross track at Hawkstone Park north-west of Birmingham will host one of the last pre-season events on 25 February before the Grand Prix season kicks off on 10 March in Patagonia. The first race of the 2024 calendar year for Red Bull KTM star Jeffrey Herlings (29) is eagerly awaited. The Dutchman has recently been preparing intensively in Spain and Italy.

Herlings' French challenger Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) has already gained racing experience at the events in Riola Sardo, Mantua and most recently in Sommières. The Fantic works team will also be competing at Hawkstone Park with Dutch veteran Glenn Coldenhoff. The British fans will be particularly focussed on the home 450cc champion Conrad Mewse. There will also be the appearance of the fast Italian Alberto Forato on the Standing Construct Honda.

The format of the pre-season classic has been changed again: As in previous years, there will be separate races for the MXGP and MX2 riders. The organisers from the "Salop Motor Club" have thus reacted to criticism in the previous year, as the MX2 riders have even more massive disadvantages in the starting phase on the deep track. The two classes will once again each have two races lasting 25 minutes plus two laps, followed by the super final for the top riders in both categories.

In the MX2 class, British fans will be treated to another duel in the Red Bull-KTM camp between world champion Andrea Adamo and Liam Everts. Max Nagl's Krettek Honda team-mate Scott Smulders will also be competing in the MX2 class. Interesting fact: The newly formed Triumph MX2 works team with Mikkel Haarup and Camden McLellan will be missing out on the home race of all things. Instead, they will start in Lacapelle Marival, France.