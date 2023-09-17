India: This is how the precious GP cargo is transported

In India, yours go differently. The teams and reporters are ripped off for hotels, shuttle services and even visas. In India, the clocks go differently...

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has known for months that staging the inaugural Indian Motorcycle GP would be a huge challenge. That's why he sent a sizeable delegation of Dorna officials to the Buddh International Circuit back in August to help the local promoter with the work.

It was already evident in July that Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali's warning was quite justified when he told that Formula One never returned to India after the three years from 2011 to 2013 because of the bureaucratic obstacles, tax and customs problems.

The starting date for the India GP to prepare for the reporters was July 31, 2023 and a form with all the required info had to be filled by August 4. This form for all paddock participants then went to the government and also to an agency that takes care of the visa procedure.

"As it is a list for the government, it will not be possible to make any last minute requests," it was reported. "Therefore, we advise all expected visitors to possibly nominate additional GP staff for the Grand Prix ahead of time in case someone needs to be replaced."

On 27 August, the agency got in touch with what all they needed. A certain Bobby of the agency Mondy India Pvt Ltd. This Bobby seems to be in charge of everyone. Whenever there is talk of a visa, Bobby is also mentioned as the person in charge.

On 28 August I received the bill for about € 120.

It was entertaining for all travellers to India that originally there was also the possibility to pay via PayPal. But as apparently too much money flowed into the agency's account at once, PayPal blocked their account. It was then recommended to transfer the money via the WISE app. They were told that this was a subsidiary of PayPal.

As a result, they basically had to set up a new bank account. This is because 95 percent of the approximately 1500 GP travellers do not have a WISE account. So the account has to be verified with ID, etc. For some, this worked. For some team members and reporters, however, the verification did not work straight away and there were uncertainties as to whether the money had arrived anyway.

Incidentally, Ducati sport director Paolo Ciabatti travelled to New Delhi last Thursday evening; his visa arrived in the morning of the same day.

Payment of the bill was a prerequisite for the visa process to go ahead.

SPEEDWEEK.com reporter Ronny Lekl was lucky, he got his e-visa by mail on 12.9. However, many others are still waiting for their entry visa. Many things will probably work out again just before the last minute.

We remember: At Corona time, there were some team members for Indonesia, also for the World Superbike Championship, who got their visas two hours before departure. For India, the e-visa is compulsory when boarding the plane, otherwise the journey there is already done.

The price for the visa is $80 plus a few fees. To be on the safe side, the agency takes € 120, so they round up the amount a bit...

This business model sounds promising and lucrative. If about 1500 paddock inmates turn up there and each one pays an estimated additional € 30 to the agency, a palatable pocket money of € 45,000 will be earned.

A small side note on the visa: The entry permit states that an electronic visa does not entitle the holder to any activity or employment in India. Not even for NGO activities, journalistic purposes and so on.

Dorna recommended that reporters should call themselves "content creators", primarily for websites.

At Misano, all media workers, including riders, mechanics, etc., had to pick up special stickers that go on their passports, car parking passes and also on their photo waistcoats. When asked why this was so, no one could give an answer. It simply says "GP of India 2023" and the name of the GP promoter. Apparently, this is to prevent all GP members from having to pay taxes for the period of their activity in India.

The authorities even wanted to see the drivers' contracts and then have the 20th part of the annual fee taxed in India. The factories refused, citing data protection reasons.

For the teams and the media, the Indian GP will be expensive fun. The photographers, for example, are offered scooters for the track. Price: € 150 for three days. Nobody knows what condition these vehicles will be in.

Some teams reported unbelievably high costs for a shuttle service. Rental cars are possible, but they cannot be insured for foreigners. That is why the locals massively discourage people from driving a rental car.

The smaller teams expect costs of about € 8000 for the shuttle service. For the big teams, the costs rise to more than € 20,000.

HRC's MotoGP squad was told that a cost proposal of € 50,000 was initially made for the shuttle service. This amount was then slightly reduced after tough negotiations - to € 28,000.

These services include the pure shuttle service that takes the team members from the accommodation to the track and back or to the airport. The teams are talking about a rip-off, because the hotel costs have also been raised exorbitantly for the Grand Prix.

Moreover, India has now imposed a local lockdown - following a Nipah virus outbreak. We know the scenes from the time of the coronavirus pandemic: assembly bans and closed schools. After two people died from an infection with the Nipah virus, India's government has declared a lockdown in the Kerala region. This pathogen causes dangerous brain infections. Fortunately, however, this region is 2600 km away from the race track.

Some staff members who are already at the track (e.g. Dr. Ángel Charte) have pointed out that there are many snakes at the track and that one should be careful.

The ancient trucks that have carted the precious cargo from New Delhi airport to the Buddh Circuit do not make a very confidence-inspiring impression either.

But Geoff Dixon, IRTA's Paddock Manager, can at least report to the teams the successful completion of the transport of the material from Italy to New Delhi. "So far everything is going according to plan," the Englishman reported when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com. "The last flight is coming on Sunday and will be a bit delayed, but it is only a matter of a few hours. This plane is only carrying mixed goods, so no racing bikes and so on. We expect all the cargo to arrive in the paddock on Monday morning."