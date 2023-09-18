Aleix Espargaró: "Dani is not a normal rider".
As a Red Bull KTM test rider and wildcard rider, 37-year-old Dani Pedrosa produced brilliant results at the San Marino GP in Misano the weekend before last. He surprised with fourth places in the sprint on Saturday and also in Sunday's race, delivering the best KTM results of the weekend. This success had already been apparent after third place on Friday.
Many observers had not expected such a strong performance in the sprint over 13 laps and then over the full GP distance of 27 laps. Pedrosa, now 37, almost knocked World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia off the podium on Saturday. But he avoided an ill-considered attack in the last three laps - 4th place for the "silent samurai" was nevertheless a sensation. "Overtaking is my weak point at the moment," he sighed,
However, warhorse Aleix Espargaró (34) expected Pedrosa to be in exactly these positions. The Aprilia hero praised his Catalan compatriot in the highest terms after the races, once again elevating him verbally above regular riders Brad Binder and Brad Miller: "I've said it several times: Dani is the best rider at KTM for me! He is something very special; he was never a normal rider."
Then the Andorran by choice and World Championship fifth added: "For me Dani was the best rider I have ever raced against! Dani is a very technical rider."
Aleix Espargaró also empathises: "It's really unfair in my eyes that Dani didn't win one, two or three MotoGP World Championship titles." The Spaniard with the jockey figure managed to finish second in the world championship three times, after all.
On Pedrosa's current situation, Aleix said, "Dani doesn't have the speed and pace because he doesn't race regularly. But on the other hand, he doesn't have the pressure - he doesn't have the attention from the media and the whole MotoGP environment, which he didn't enjoy so much as a rider back then. This is a very good compromise for him now. And again, Dani is something special! KTM must be very happy to have him."
MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510
6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091
9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484
11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898
14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537
18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down
- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back
- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back
- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back
Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772
5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519
8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264
10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318
11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243
14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154
15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421
16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133
18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962
22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672
23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100
*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)
**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)
World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.