Aleix Espargaró: "Dani is not a normal rider".

Red Bull-KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa's impressive performance in practice, the MotoGP sprint and the Misano main race also impressed Aprilia hero Aleix Espargaró, who showered his compatriot with roses.

As a Red Bull KTM test rider and wildcard rider, 37-year-old Dani Pedrosa produced brilliant results at the San Marino GP in Misano the weekend before last. He surprised with fourth places in the sprint on Saturday and also in Sunday's race, delivering the best KTM results of the weekend. This success had already been apparent after third place on Friday.

Many observers had not expected such a strong performance in the sprint over 13 laps and then over the full GP distance of 27 laps. Pedrosa, now 37, almost knocked World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia off the podium on Saturday. But he avoided an ill-considered attack in the last three laps - 4th place for the "silent samurai" was nevertheless a sensation. "Overtaking is my weak point at the moment," he sighed,

However, warhorse Aleix Espargaró (34) expected Pedrosa to be in exactly these positions. The Aprilia hero praised his Catalan compatriot in the highest terms after the races, once again elevating him verbally above regular riders Brad Binder and Brad Miller: "I've said it several times: Dani is the best rider at KTM for me! He is something very special; he was never a normal rider."

Then the Andorran by choice and World Championship fifth added: "For me Dani was the best rider I have ever raced against! Dani is a very technical rider."

Aleix Espargaró also empathises: "It's really unfair in my eyes that Dani didn't win one, two or three MotoGP World Championship titles." The Spaniard with the jockey figure managed to finish second in the world championship three times, after all.

On Pedrosa's current situation, Aleix said, "Dani doesn't have the speed and pace because he doesn't race regularly. But on the other hand, he doesn't have the pressure - he doesn't have the attention from the media and the whole MotoGP environment, which he didn't enjoy so much as a rider back then. This is a very good compromise for him now. And again, Dani is something special! KTM must be very happy to have him."

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.