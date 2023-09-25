Taka Nakagami (Honda/11th): Tyre pressure as an obstacle
Idemitsu LCR Honda rider Takaaki Nakagemi was happy to score five championship points for 11th place at the Buddh Circuit. However, he was no match for his brand colleague Marc Márquez in the latter's impressive chase to catch up. Márquez was almost ten seconds ahead of the Japanese rider at the finish.
"I'm not 100 per cent happy, but I did my best," Nakagami noted. "I had a good start, was already 10th or 11th after the start. Then I was behind Morbidelli and saw that the tyre pressure had already gone up to 2.3 bar. I couldn't brake anymore, the front wheel kept locking. I had to slow down, unfortunately."
Nakagami, however, was mourning a much better placing, his front man Morbidelli coming in 7th after all: "I was sorry that I had to drop back. All the Honda bikes were competitive this time. It looks like this asphalt and layout suits the bike better. Now comes Motegi, a stop-and-go track."
Taka confesses, "The bike is actually completely the same as last time. It's probably just that the compound of the tyres fits better here. We still miss a bit of side grip. So it's hard to ride the bike over the long distance. But it looked much better than in Montmeló, for example. Anyway, when the grip is bad, we are much slower."
Nakagami's outlook for next weekend: "Motegi has good grip normally, so that's good news for Honda. I hope we can show a good race in Motegi. Last year I had a bad injury a few days before the event, so I couldn't show a good race. Now I am very careful that nothing happens. My home GP is very special for me. Anyway, I want to enjoy the race and my home event!"
MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855
4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643
5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214
6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673
7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191
9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728
14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324
15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242
- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down
- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back
MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec
3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405
4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327
7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798
9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530
10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826
11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437
14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down
- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed
- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed
World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.