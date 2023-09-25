Taka Nakagami (Honda/11th): Tyre pressure as an obstacle

Long-time HRC Japanese rider Taka Nakagami finished 11th on the MotoGP debut in India and spoke afterwards about the Honda factor at the Buddh Circuit.

Idemitsu LCR Honda rider Takaaki Nakagemi was happy to score five championship points for 11th place at the Buddh Circuit. However, he was no match for his brand colleague Marc Márquez in the latter's impressive chase to catch up. Márquez was almost ten seconds ahead of the Japanese rider at the finish.

"I'm not 100 per cent happy, but I did my best," Nakagami noted. "I had a good start, was already 10th or 11th after the start. Then I was behind Morbidelli and saw that the tyre pressure had already gone up to 2.3 bar. I couldn't brake anymore, the front wheel kept locking. I had to slow down, unfortunately."

Nakagami, however, was mourning a much better placing, his front man Morbidelli coming in 7th after all: "I was sorry that I had to drop back. All the Honda bikes were competitive this time. It looks like this asphalt and layout suits the bike better. Now comes Motegi, a stop-and-go track."

Taka confesses, "The bike is actually completely the same as last time. It's probably just that the compound of the tyres fits better here. We still miss a bit of side grip. So it's hard to ride the bike over the long distance. But it looked much better than in Montmeló, for example. Anyway, when the grip is bad, we are much slower."

Nakagami's outlook for next weekend: "Motegi has good grip normally, so that's good news for Honda. I hope we can show a good race in Motegi. Last year I had a bad injury a few days before the event, so I couldn't show a good race. Now I am very careful that nothing happens. My home GP is very special for me. Anyway, I want to enjoy the race and my home event!"

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.