Marc Márquez (Honda): "The pace was enough for third place".

Marc Márquez had his sights set on third place at yesterday's Indian GP, but he crashed on the fifth lap - leaving me in ninth place. But he knows: four Ducati riders were faster than him over the weekend.

The 30-year-old Marc Márquez took third place on the Repsol Honda at the Indian GP at the Buddh Circuit on Saturday and ninth place on Sunday, which resulted in a total of 19 points, which catapulted him from 19th to 16th place in the riders' world championship.

Does the Repsol Honda factory rider now fancy his chances for the Twin Ring Motegi, now called Mobility Resort Motegi and belonging to the Honda empire - after all, it is also a stop-and-go track with six first-gear corners.

"It will be interesting to see what we can do there. Because we will have the standard carcasses on the Michelin rear tyres there again, whereas in India we had the hard carcass like in Spielberg, which actually so far. Didn't suit our bike," Marc summarised. "These standard tyres usually help my riding style, but also the other riders will be faster with them."

Marc Márquez, as always, looks back at the Indian GP with a sense of reality, where he was fighting for a podium finish until the crash on lap 5 before crashing at Turn 1, dropping back to 16th and starting a new recovery.

"In reality, if it wasn't for Bagnaia's crash, I would have finished fifth normally. Because all weekend Bezzecchi, Martin, Bagnaia and Marini were faster than us. Apart from this quartet, we were riding well, we had the speed and the pace for 5th place and that's why I took that extra risk on Sunday. I already admitted on Saturday that I risked a lot in the sprint because there was a chance for a podium finish. I still didn't crash, but I don't know why I got stuck... I got on the podium. On Sunday, I wanted to drive with extra risk in the first ten laps. I knew if I could stay on the heels of the Ducati riders for that long, I could attack in the last ten laps because I normally do well on used tyres."

Márquez continued, "So I took a lot of risks, unfortunately I got carried out a bit too far in turn 1. The most massive thing was that I was able to finish the race, which you remember before the Silverstone GP I said, 'I want to finish as many races as possible from now on, do laps on the track and collect data.' I achieved that goal on Sunday and my pace was very similar to that of Quartararo, who finished third."

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24/9):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.