New carbon chassis: Only for KTM, not for GASGAS

Red Bull-KTM is working on further carbon chassis for the MotoGP aces - so in addition to the energy-sapping overseas round, another race against time is underway. The pitfalls lie in the details.

The performance of MotoGP warhorse Dani Pedrosa at the MotoGP weekend in Misano has naturally also aroused the desire for the newly developed carbon chassis among the regular riders in the Red Bull-KTM factory team. As a reminder, on the Monday after the Misano race, Brad Binder and Jack Miller also tested this new variant for the first time.

A look back: At the beginning of June, the Red Bull-KTM test team completed the first test with the carbon chassis at the Pannoniaring with Jonas Folger (30). The Bavarian was full of praise for the new variant from the start, describing it internally as promising. The now 38-year-old Pedrosa delivered the impressive confirmation in Misano in the race with two outstanding fourth places.

Most recently, KTM's "in house" focus was on deciding the direction and producing enough carbon chassis for overseas in a short time. But that was no easy task. The situation in the KTM racing department is like this: Noble tester Dani Pedrosa and the test team most recently already used two of the total of only three ready-to-use carbon chassis. So there is a lack of quantity.

In addition: Before the small series production for racing was started, some tricky details still had to be clarified. One example: KTM still needed reliable test protocols for handling after crashes. After such incidents, the carbon chassis would then have to be examined extremely closely - all of which would have to be additionally introduced parallel to the overseas tour.

A curiosity on the side: there are currently no empirical values after crashes. So far, there have been no crashes with the carbon chassis, neither in tests nor in races. In addition, the new carbon chassis are manufactured off-site by the specialist Bräutigam in Germany - which can also lead to delays.

What's more: KTM is also continuing to work on an update of the tubular steel frame, which was also available at the last test in Misano.

By the way, no carbon chassis has arrived at the GASGAS Factory Tech3 team with Pol Espargaró and Moto2 World Champion Augusto Fernández.

While Marco Bezzecchi had found out that there are two carbon chassis at Red Bull KTM, Brad Binder already stated today about his experience with the carbon chassis in Misano: "It reveals more rear grip and that is something that was seriously missing from the new bike we started the season with. We really struggle with it to have enough ground contact and grip on corner entry. And when we open the throttle, the rear wheel spins a lot. Even when the bike is straightened up. But it's always tricky when you test something on Monday at Misano, because on the fourth day there is very, very much rubber on the asphalt, the grip is getting better all the time. So it will be interesting once we can try this chassis on another track."