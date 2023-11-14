Pit Beirer (KTM): "Concessions cause confusion"

For almost six months, the manufacturers' alliance MSMA has been discussing ideas on how to bring the Japanese manufacturers Honda and Yamaha closer to the top again. After all, nothing would be more retrospective for Dorna Sports S.L. as the owner of the commercial GP rights, the other factories, the organisers, sponsors and fans than another withdrawal by a Japanese giant after Suzuki withdrew from the MotoGP World Championship at the end of 2022.

There is no agreement in sight. That is why Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta is looking for a workable compromise, and at some point he will put his foot down. Even if the Europeans are not all completely thrilled when the Japanese, who have dominated for decades, now receive gifts.

Because according to the current concession rules, neither Honda nor Yamaha would be allowed to claim any technical privileges next year.

"Now is the time for Honda and Yamaha to get some support from those companies that have received support in the past," explained Lin Jarvis, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, to SPEEDWEEK.com. "The championship will benefit from this."

"When it comes to concessions, it's always about a total discussion of principles," says Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director of Pierer Mobility AG with the brands KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna. "From the KTM side, we are strictly against concessions. If you now intervene in this 'balance of performance' story and start helping someone because they are at the back, we say: It can't be that Yamaha, Honda, Aprilia and KTM are close together, but we from Aprilia and KTM should now agree to concessions for Yamaha and Honda, even though the difference to Ducati in the one-make world championship is greater than between the four of us."

The standings in the Constructors' Championship: 1st Ducati, 626 points. 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Ducati therefore has a 291-point lead over KTM in the Constructors' Championship. But KTM and Yamaha are only separated by 158 points.

But as the factories have not yet reached an agreement, Dorna will probably dictate a concessions package for Yamaha and Honda.

"Yes, we will have to accept that. But that does not mean that we are not allowed to express our opinion," said Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

"We are strictly against new concession regulations, because there are specific regulations in force. Aprilia 2015 and KTM 2017 entered the class via these regulations," says Beirer. "A newcomer gets a few decent advantages, and you have to be relatively bad for a longer period of time to fall back up and get new concessions. But if you ride without concessions and are a fully-fledged member of MotoGP society, you have to face up to the competition with a vengeance."

Beirer reiterates: "Yes, we are against concessions. Full stop! But if new concessions are introduced, it cannot be that Aprilia and KTM remain and we help Honda and Yamaha. Because then you have to take a look at the points total of all manufacturers in the manufacturers' championship, and then there has to be an equalisation by offsetting the gaps in percentage terms. Then you will realise that in the Constructors' Championship, the first team has twice as many points as the second. If you help Yamaha now, you would have to slow Ducati down. But we don't want Ducati to be slowed down. We would prefer the regulations to remain as they are. We would prefer to make an effort ourselves so that we can work our way up bit by bit."

However, under the current regulations, neither Honda (two third places in 2022, one win and one third place in 2023) nor Yamaha (three wins in 2022, four second places in 2022, one third place in 2022, plus three third places in 2023) qualify for Concessions because they have achieved too many wins or podiums in the last two years.

"Ducati has done a great job in recent years. That's why we don't think there should be concessions, not for Honda and Yamaha and not against Ducati," added Pit Beirer. "If there are to be concessions for the Japanese, you have to look at the points score of all the manufacturers."

"Honda has one win in 2023. Are you so bad then that you deserve concessions? Fabio Quartararo has achieved three podiums this year. He also did quite well in Sepang. Two Yamaha riders finished ahead of the best KTM. So you don't have to give the two Japanese factories such far-reaching and massive advantages. Free engine development all year round, two more engines, an additional aero update - these proposals in the rough are too generous. And from the point of view of Aprilia and KTM - very one-sided. Because Aprilia has six Sunday podiums, KTM has five Sunday podiums, Yamaha has three."

"I would prefer to stop the discussion about the concessions now," says Pit Beirer. "Because the discussion about who we give how many test tyres to and who we take some away from makes the situation confusing for all the spectators, and for us as a factory too. We think the existing regulations are very good. We should therefore not interfere with the performance of the factories. After all, it's our job to compete with the best. If you put the money into rider salaries and not into motorbike development, it will take its toll at some point."

"I find racing classes that interfere with the performance level of the material from the outside very confusing," said the KTM race director. "The regulations must remain clearly understandable - for all spectators and everyone involved in the paddock. Then you have cool racing."

The 250cc motocross vice world champion from 1999 added: "It would be better to discuss how to get rid of the excessive aero development, the ride height devices and solve the tyre pressure problem. If you put more of the vehicle back in the hands of the riders, the rider can make more of a difference again - and not just the material."

At the moment, Honda and Yamaha have been promised the following concessions for 2024:

- Engine development not frozen from the start of the season;

- Two more engines per rider than the Europeans, i.e. ten instead of eight

- Four instead of three test tracks;

- Two instead of one aero update per driver and season;

- Possibly additional test days for the regular drivers. For example, participation in the 3-day shakedown test in Sepang.

The planned restrictions for Ducati:

- Two instead of six wildcards per year (or none at all), so that there are not nine Ducati in the 23-rider field as in Sepang;

- 140 instead of 170 test tyres per season.