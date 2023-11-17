Red Bull KTM: Will there be a reshuffle because of Acosta?

Pedro Acosta has won the Moto2 World Championship in outstanding style. It is therefore rumoured that he could oust Jack Miller from the Red Bull KTM factory team in 2024. Pit Beirer denies this - somewhat half-heartedly.

Even the team members of the various Pierer Mobility teams and brands (KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna) are wondering whether the outstanding new Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta(7 wins, 14 podiums, 3 pole positions) will really make his MotoGP debut in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team after this year or whether the Pierer Group managers will put him straight into the Red Bull KTM Factory Team and transfer Jack Miller to GASGAS after he failed to achieve the desired results over long stretches in 2023.

Pierer Motorsport Director Pit Beirer told SPEEDWEEK a fortnight ago that Acosta was scheduled to join GASGAS in 2024. "At the moment, there is nothing to decide in this case, because at the moment there is a fixed plan, and that is what it is."

So will Acosta actually contest his first season in the premier class with the GASGAS team? Or can we expect a Christmas surprise? "I don't know what's going to happen at Christmas," is the evasive answer. "But the current plan is that we will see Pedro and Augusto on the GASGAS and Jack and Brad on the KTM."

The words "plan, current and at the moment" appear very frequently in this comment. This fuels the suspicion that Pedro Acosta, described by the KTM board as "the new Márquez", could well be ennobled in the next few weeks with the inclusion in the number 1 factory team - like Brad Binder after his second Moto2 World Championship rank in 2019.

What would be the advantage for Acosta if he were to ride for the Red Bull team? Beirer: "He will definitely have a Red Bull helmet on. That will remain the case, regardless of which motorbike brand he represents in 2024."

Beirer hesitates and searches for words. "We believe that the line-up we have right now is a very good one. With Brad and Jack, we have two guys with a lot of experience at Red Bull KTM. They are also the first to be given new parts to develop and sort out. Augusto is starting his second season at GASGAS. As a rookie, Pedro should get his first year in MotoGP without any pressure and work there in peace. When you're on the grid in orange at Red Bull KTM, that might be a certain kind of pressure. That's why we think it's the right way to start the first year with Hervé Poncharal, with his great experience and his team, with a lot of calm. After that, we will set the course for the future at an early stage."