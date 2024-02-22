Rookie Pedro Acosta (15th): "There's still a long way to go"

Not for years have the expectations of a MotoGP rookie been as high as in the case of Pedro Acosta. This is how realistic the teenager from the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Team himself assesses the situation after the Qatar test.

After a total of eight days of testing on the RC16 in Sepang and Doha, does Pedro Acosta feel ready for his first season in the premier class? "I think so," replied the MotoGP rookie with a laugh. "I am happy. We did the first race simulation on Tuesday and it was good. Okay, I made big mistakes on two or three laps, but in general the pace on those 22 laps was great. I also worked with the mappings for fuel consumption and those things to understand them and be ready."

"What we're missing a bit is the lap time, because we were a bit late chasing times - and then it was too late," added the 19-year-old Spaniard, looking at the timesheets. In 15th place, he lost a good second on the best time set by two-time MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia. "We still managed to improve by half a second, maybe a bit more would have been possible. But we're there, we're not that far away at the moment."

"If I could choose, I'd rather be further up front, but it doesn't work that way," said the rookie from the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Team, who is surprisingly confident both on and off the track. "I'm happy because we've improved the pace, we've improved in the pits and we've improved the lap time. It could be worse, it could be better - but we are at the point where we are. We only had eight days of testing, which is not enough compared to the experience the other guys have. You could see it: I was fifth at lunchtime, but as soon as everyone started chasing times, it was then: 'Boom!' They know how and what they have to do."

"It's true, I've learnt a lot, but there's still more than 90 percent to do, there's still a long, long way to go." The two-time world champion's follow-up sentence (2021 in Moto2, 2023 in Moto2) is just as interesting: "We have to be happy, but not too happy yet."

After his rapid rise to the premier class, the MotoGP scene is now naturally asking itself the question: What is realistically possible for the talented teenager on his race debut on the RC16 in just over two weeks' time?

"I really don't know," said Acosta himself. "The problem is that everything here in MotoGP depends on Friday afternoon practice and qualifying. If we finish eighth in qualifying, we could dream of anything," he added with a grin. "But at the beginning we have to make a big step in practice and qualifying. We need to improve that. Raúl Fernández was fifth now, for example. We might be able to set the same pace, but then they get a fresh tyre and set these times - half a second faster than me. We know that, we have to accept that and we have to improve that."

MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448