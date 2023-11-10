Lotte van Drunen switches from Kawasaki to Yamaha

Lotte van Drunen finished 3rd overall in the Women's World Championship in her rookie year and rode for her own private team on a Kawasaki. In future, the Dutchwoman will be riding a Yamaha and is planning a US excursion.

After Lotte van Drunen reached the minimum age of 15 to enter the world championship in 2022, she took part in the season finale of the WMX in Turkey and finished 7th in her world championship debut.

The Dutch talent was initially acquired by F&H Kawasaki, but the original three-year deal was cancelled before the season began. As a private rider, she completed her first full WMX season this year and finished in 3rd place overall. As the youngest starter in the World Championship field, she achieved four race wins and three podium finishes.

The now 16-year-old is now switching to the De Baets Yamaha Supported MX Team and will be supported by Yamaha. Her first race will be the Mini O's in the USA at the end of November. She will be competing there with the support of Yamaha Motor USA and the Factory Yamaha Amateur Team.

"I'm looking forward to this new challenge and a fresh start in new colours," explained van Drunen. "I know that Yamaha has a strong bike and offers the best programme for young riders, which fits perfectly with me and my goals to win races and championships. I think this is exactly what I need to take my career to the next level."