Sidecar & Quadcross: Team championships upgraded

From this season, the sidecars and quads will compete in their Cross of Nations with the status of a world championship. The European Championship for quads will also be promoted to World Championship level in 2025.

This should please riders and organisers alike: for 2024, the team championships in the sidecar and quad classes will no longer be held as European championships, but as world championships. This will undoubtedly improve the image of the sport. The move was long overdue, especially in the quads, as the USA is already heavily involved and the Argentinian four-wheelers are also interested in regular participation.

The situation is different for sidecars. Here, the Europeans are likely to remain among themselves, at least in the near future, as there are no seriously competitive teams either on the other side of the Atlantic or in faraway Australia. Participation is currently far too costly to be a marginal player. But: If promotion to the World Cup represents a clear image gain, abstaining from this spectacle is an even greater image loss. This is not true for the overseas teams, but all the more so for the German sidecar scene. It will be interesting to see whether the DMSB will maintain its recent policy of omission under these new circumstances.

The Nations Cross for multi-bikes will take place in Loket in the Czech Republic on 28/29 September 2024. APO Multimedia/WSC is on board as promoter. And from 2025, the quads will also compete for their top honours in Grand Prix mode.