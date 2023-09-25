Tobias Ebster (KTM): Dakar training in Morocco

Austria's young rally hopeful Tobias Ebster is testing in Morocco and will start in the World Rally Raid Championship in North Africa in mid-October. The main focus, however, is on the Dakar debut in January.

For Tobias "Tobi" Ebster, the intensive preparation for his first Dakar Rally is beginning. The Tyrolean, who drives a Kini Red Bull KTM, will complete a test in Morocco this week in preparation. In mid-October (12-18) he will then start at the Rally Morocco, an event of the World Rally Raid Championship.

"I am looking forward to it, it will be my first start in this country", Ebster explained. The 25-year-old from Fügen in the Zillertal is the nephew of KTM icon and advisor Heinz Kinigadner. Ebster recently rode in many races, including the Austrian Enduro Championship at the Kaolin plant in Aspang, where he met the two Enduro aces from the Red Bull GASGAS stable, Andrea Verona and Michi Walkner.

Together with Walkner, he rode to second place in the team competition in Aspang. Most recently, Ebster was in Dubai, where he practised speed passages in the dunes with a 350cc Husqvarna. There, too, uncle Heinz Kinigadner forged ties with the local Husqvarna importer SRG Motorsports.

Ebster names greats like Cyril Despres, Matthias Walkner, Nani Roma and his uncle as role models. At the beginning of the year, he already raced against the best in Abu Dhabi and showed good speed in the prologue.

The Austrian, who successfully raced motocross for almost two decades, secured the European Rally Championship title last year and is now racing almost without competition in the European Championship. Thus, he is ready for the biggest challenge in the rally scene. "Of course I will try to get there in the very first year," Tobi said with a view to the Dakar.