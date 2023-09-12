Markus Venus: "Vechta was a perfect race for us".

At the floodlit race in Vechta, Markus Venus and co-driver Markus Eibl presented themselves in top form. The team from Pfarrkirchen won all four races.

Things could not have gone better for Markus Venus and his co-driver Markus Eibl in Vechta. The European and German champions from RSC Pfarrkirchen dominated the heats in the sidecar class with four start-finish victories. "Everything worked perfectly for us that evening," Venus summed up in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com a few days after the floodlit classic in Vechta's Reiterwaldstadion.

"Many thanks to Anton Nischler, who provided us with a perfect engine," Venus continued, "but we also made excellent starts on this highway. Everyone knows the track there is slippery, but it's flat and didn't have any holes, for us the track was perfect."

He said he still felt pain in his foot, but otherwise the unfortunate crash in Altrip was over. Next Sunday, it's off to Mühldorf. There, this year's Long Track World Championship for Soloists will be decided. The International Sidecar Class with Venus/Eibl and seven other teams from Germany will compete in the supporting programme.

The line-up I sidecars in Mühldorf:

Markus Venus/Markus Eibl (D)

Markus Brandhofer/Sandra Mollema (D/NL)

Raphael San Millan/Benedikt Zapf (D)

Imanuel Schramm/Nadin Löffler (D)

Manuel Meier/Melanie Meier (D)

Achim Neuendorf/Johannes Schnaitter (D)

Karl Keil/David Kersten (D)

Andreas Horn/Jack Düringer (D)

Results sand track race Vechta:

1st Markus Venus/Markus Eibl (D), 16 points

2nd Mitch Godden/Paul Smith (GB), 12 points

3rd Imanuel Schramm/Nadin Löffler (D), 12 points

4th Markus Brandhofer/Sandra Mollema (D/NL), 7

5th Guillaume Comblon/Baptiste Comblon (F), 4

6th Wilfred Detz/Bonita van Dijk (NL), 6

7 Manuel Meier/Melanie Meier (D), 4

8 Remi Valladon/Dylan Fourcade (F), 3

9 Oliver Möller/Kim Kempa (D), 2

10 Mike Frederiksen/Desiree Holstein (DK/D), 1.



Final: 1. Venus/Eibl. 2. Comblon/Comblon. 3rd Godden/Smith. 4th Schramm/Löffler. 5. Detz/van Dijk.