Haunstetten: Müller/Maurer Winner Harnessed Masters '23

The sand track race in Haunstetten was well organised. The races were completed within three hours. Imanuel Schramm/Hermann Bacher, David Pfeffer and Arne Friskovec/Sarah Strzewinski were the winners.

The AMC Haunstetten would have loved to present their club team Markus Brandhofer/Sandra Mollema to their loyal audience, but as is well known, the Dutchwoman broke her collarbone in Mühldorf and had to pass.

However, the newly crowned European Champions were worthily represented by another AMCH club team. Imanuel Schramm with temporary co-driver Hermann Bacher won the sidecar competition by a razor-thin margin of just one point ahead of siblings Manuel and Melanie Meier from MSC Berghaupten.

David Pfeffer was unbeatable in the mixed field of soloists. The 26-year-old Hoberger won all his four runs. In second place Dennis Helfer ahead of Dominik Werkstetter.

The final round of this year's Sidecar Masters for sidecar teams with a B-licence caused chief organiser Mario Siebert a lot of headaches. The reason: At the beginning of the week, eleven teams were on his entry list, but by the time of the race in Haunstetten, the number had dropped to only seven.

"Four cancellations, that was annoying," said Siebert, "Nicole Standke had to work a shift at Airbus, that's understandable, but the others..." After a crisis meeting in the organising team, the race schedule was changed without further ado and then everything went smoothly.

Arne Friskovec and co-driver Sarah Strzewinski delivered a great performance. The couple from MSC Mulmshorn won all six heats. Unlike the other teams, the North Germans raced on the perfectly prepared sand track with long track tyres instead of speedway tyres and also chose the outer track in the final, which was unloved by the others. Jens Lorei/Ralf Bittner (MSC Echzell/MSC Nidda) came second, ahead of Fabian Müller/Peter Maurer from MSC Klein-Krotzenburg, who thus claimed the 2023 Masters victory.

Patrick Hermanns from MSC Wagenfeld had to do without his regular co-driver Sonja Dreyer for scheduling reasons. Siebert and his team had found a replacement for her in the form of Angel Hovenstad from the Netherlands. Her engine broke down before the final. Joachim Laur then provided his own team for the final race without further ado.

Results sand track race Haunstetten:

Sidecar: 1st Imanuel Schramm/Hermann Bacher (AMC Haustetten) 13. 2nd Manuel Meier/Melanie Meier (MSC Berghaupten) 12. 3rd Raphael St. Milan/Benedikt Zapf (MSC Berghaupten) 7. 4. Achim Neuendorf/Johannes Schnaitter (MSC Berghaupten) 5. 5. Ole Möller/Sindy Virágos (MSC Nordhastedt) 4. 6. Andreas Horn/Jack Düringer (AMC Haunstetten) 1.



Solo: 1st David Pfeffer 16 points. 2nd Dennis Helfer 12. 3rd Dominik Werkstetter 11. 4th Magnus Czekely 8. 5th Louis Tebbe 6. 6th Sebastian Adorjan 6. 7th Ralf Heraus 3. 8th Dennis Smith 2. 9th Sebastian Trapp 2.



Carriage Masters: 1st Arne Friskovec/Sarah Strzewinski (MSC Mulmshorn) 18 points. 2nd Jens Lorei/Ralf Bittner (MSC Echzell/MSC Nidda) 14. 3rd Fabian Müller/Peter Maurer (MSC Klein-Krotzenburg) 10. 4th Joachim Martens/Des Vanzonhoven (B) 7. 5th Patrick Hermanns/Angel Hovenstad (MSC Wagenfeld/NL), 5. 6th Joachim Laur/Tobias Schneider (AMC Haunstetten) 5. 7th Anthony Sarrailh/Benjamin Gregoire (F) 3.

Carriage Masters Final standings: 1. Müller/Maurer 42 points. 2. Friskovec/Strzewinski 28. 3. Lorei/Bittner 22. 4. Sarrailh/Gregoire 15. 5. Martens/Vanzonhoven 14. 6. Laur/Schneider 13. 7. Hermanns/Hovenstad 9.