A bang for the buck: Kawasaki's customer team calls it quits

The Orelac team has been involved in the World Superbike Championship since 2018, always on Kawasaki motorbikes. Because the team does not receive any support, the cooperation with Ducati in the Supersport World Championship is being expanded.

Orelac is Calero spelt backwards, the family name of team owner José Calero. The Spaniard has been competing in the World Superbike Championship with his team since 2018: in the first two years with rider Tati Mercado, followed by Maximilian Scheib and Isaac Vinales, and since 2022 Oliver König has been sitting on the ZX-10RR.

When Jonathan Rea won six world championships in a row from 2015 to 2020, Kawasaki had a flurry of team entries, and the ZX-10R was the strongest package at the time. But those glory days are long gone. For years, only the outstanding Rea has been consistently on the podium for the Greens, and Kawasaki's customer teams have slipped into insignificance.

Team boss Manuel Puccetti was about to jump ship to Ducati. Only because Kawasaki offered him a factory bike for the last event of the 2023 season and the prospect of a factory bike for 2024 did the Italian remain loyal to the Japanese manufacturer.

Not so the Orelac team. "We have never had any support from Kawasaki and have always been put off until next year," complained Nacho Calero, the owner's son, when he met SPEEDWEEK.com in Jerez. "My father always paid for everything out of his own pocket, and now it's over."

Orelac will focus on the Supersport World Championship in 2024. The team has been in the mid-displacement category since 2015, also on Kawasaki until the end of 2021. In 2022, the switch to Ducati took place, and next year two Panigale V2s will be used.

"Ducati is expensive, but with them you get the good material. It's not like that with Kawasaki," says Nacho Calero, who competed in a total of 79 Supersport races from 2013 to 2019. Who will sit on the two Ducati is unclear - the collaboration with Raffaele De Rosa will come to an end after two years.

Riders and teams for the 2024 World Superbike Championship:



Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing: Öttl? Ray?

GMT94: Ray? Öttl?



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE: Mackenzie? Adam Norrodin?



BMW:

Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB).

Puccetti: Rabat? Öttl?

Pedercini: Isaac Vinales?



Bold = officially confirmed