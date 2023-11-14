Philipp Öttl: At GMT94 an R1 almost like Rea's

GMT94 has a good relationship with Yamaha from many years in the Endurance World Championship. The French team switched to the Supersport World Championship in 2019 and has also been active in the Superbike World Championship since 2023. However, rookie Lorenzo Baldassarri was a lost cause; the Italian only scored 20 points and finished the season in 18th place in the World Championship.



"2023 was a difficult year, even though we had a motorbike prepared by Yamaha and were in an excellent position with our chief technician Manuel Cappelletti. But Lorenzo struggled, apart from the last few races, but that was too late," lamented Team Principal Christophe Guyot.

While Baldassarri is likely to return to the Supersport category, Guyot has signed German rider Philipp Öttl for the 2024 World Superbike Championship - SPEEDWEEK.com reported exclusively on 6 November.



"I am excited and very happy," said the 61-year-old Guyot. "Philipp is extremely motivated, he rode a strong 2023 season. I personally, the entire team and Yamaha are happy that he is joining us. We are aiming for the top 10 with him. Before the season starts, Philipp will spend six days testing on his race bike and at least ten days on a training bike."

Good news for Öttl: GMT94 is offering him almost identical material to that of Jonathan Rea in the official works team and Dominique Aegerter in the Giansanti Racing Team.



"The engine is built by Yamaha, the electronics are identical, as are the swingarm and frame," said Guyot. "The only differences are the PVM rims, the steering damper and the battery - nothing more. If there are new parts, we might get them two races later than the factory riders Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli."