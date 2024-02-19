Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha): "That hits me harder"

Optimal preparation for the season looks different: Dominique Aegerter trained in Spain at the beginning of January and prepared for the 2024 Superbike World Championship with supermoto, flat track and motocross. However, when the first test in Jerez was scheduled for 24/25 January, the Swiss rider felt ill and not only had to cancel the test in Spain, but also Portimão a few days later.

When the 33-year-old gets back on his Yamaha R1 at the Dorna test on Phillip Island on Tuesday, he last sat on his race bike on 1 November! "The journey to Australia took what felt like an eternity this time; I was travelling for almost two days. But when I arrived here, I was spoilt by the beautiful weather. It's been almost four months since I rode my Yamaha Superbike," mused the rider from Rohrbach. "That's why I'm looking forward to finally getting back out on track at race pace. But we will take things step by step, especially as my physical condition is not yet 100 per cent perfect. So the most important thing is to develop a good feeling for the bike, do lots of laps and shake off the winter rust."

Originally, Dorna had planned two half days of testing. However, because the Pirelli tyres for the Superbike class arrived too late in Australia, the top category of the production-based World Championship will spend the whole of Tuesday on the track. Today, Monday, it was the turn of the Supersport World Championship.

The change of plans is particularly unfortunate for Aegerter, who has not yet tested this year. "This hits me personally a little harder than my rivals, because I'm still lacking kilometres on the bike this year," explained the Yamaha rider. "So we only have Tuesday to prepare for the first race weekend. But these eight hours of training time are better than nothing. Of course, there will also be a few parts to assess, but as I said, I mainly need kilometres to get back into the swing of things and get up to speed. Let's see how it goes and hopefully I'll have a lot of fun and enjoy the day."