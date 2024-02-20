Andrea Locatelli (3rd/Yamaha): Many question marks

Andrea Locatelli put the best Japanese bike in third place at the Phillip Island test and the Yamaha rider is concerned about whether the tyres will last the full race distance at the 2024 Superbike World Championship season opener.

The Superbike riders had to wait a long time to find out whether they would be able to head to the Phillip Island Circuit for a day of testing on Tuesday. There was great relief when the containers with the Pirelli tyres arrived in the paddock early in the morning and the last test before the season opener could take place.

At the end of the day, BMW rider Toprak Razgatlioglu set the fastest time in 1:28.511 minutes, with rookie Nicolò Bulega on the Aruba.it Ducati only marginally slower. In third place, Andrea Locatelli on the Yamaha R1 lost 0.324 seconds, making him by far the fastest rider from a Japanese manufacturer. The Italian was 0.376 seconds faster than Kawasaki works rider Alex Lowes (5th) and even 0.564 seconds faster than Remy Gardner (9th) on the second-best Yamaha.

However, it is questionable how the riders are positioned in terms of tyre wear. The rear tyres in particular are exposed to a lot of wear and tear on Phillip Island, and the circuit was resurfaced in December.

"The first day on Phillip Island and my bike is working great and my feeling is really not bad," said Locatelli in a small journalists' round. "We'll see what happens this weekend. But it's difficult to predict anything because of the tarmac. In the morning the tyre wear was enormous, in the afternoon it was less and the conditions will probably continue to change until the races. So we will wait for Dorna and Pirelli to decide whether we will have shortened races."

New in 2024 is the reduction in the amount of petrol from 24 to 21 litres. Over the full race distance, this is an additional component when some manufacturers may have to cut power.

"It would probably be better for us to drive the full distance. If we do fewer laps, others could get more power from their bikes," mused the 27-year-old. "At the moment, it's impossible to estimate what pace we can ride. The problem is that we riders can't see the tyres while riding to see if blisters are forming. I would like to do 22 laps, but the new tarmac changes everything. You can see from the lap times how high the grip level is."