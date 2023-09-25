Pardubitz: Surprising result at the 75th Goldhelm

For the first time the gold helmet of Pardubitz goes to Finland after Timo Lahti won in the final over six rounds. Kevin Wölbert was the best German to reach the small final.

While Kevin Wölbert was seeded for the quarter-final groups at the Gold Helmet Race in Pardubice, Czech Republic, all other German participants had to go through the qualifying groups - and all failed. Kai Huckenbeck was equal on points with David Bellego and Petr Chlupac in his group. But since the Frenchman Bellego had one heat win under his belt, Chlupac and Huckenbeck were out. Norick Blödorn was one point short in his group and Celina Liebmann finished last in her group.

In the quarter-finals, Wölbert made it to third place overall in the third group and thus into the semi-finals, while former World Champion Chris Holder, on his 36th birthday, or Szymon Wozniak, who will be racing in the Speedway GP next year, among others, failed.

In the semi-final groups, eventual winner Timo Lahti saved himself for the final with a win in his last heat, while Wölbert was one win short of advancing. Wölbert was tied on points with Nicolas Covatti and Bartosz Smektala, but as Covatti had a heat win, the latter was in the final and Smektala and Wölbert in the small final.

Wölbert finished the small final in second place, which put him eighth overall, before the gold helmet was awarded in the six-lap grand final. Favourite Jason Doyle retired with a technical defect towards the end of the first lap when he attacked leader Jakub Jamrog. Timo Lahti, who was in fourth place in the meantime, did better and passed the Pole at the end of the fourth of six laps, was able to hold the lead and surprisingly became the first Finn to win the Pardubitz Gold Helmet ahead of Jakub Jamrog and Dimitri Bergé.

Results Goldhelm race Pardubitz/CZ:



Preliminary round:



Group 1: 1. Andreas Lyager (DK), 9 points, 2. Rohan Tungate (AUS), 8, 3. David Bellego (F), 7. Eliminated: 4. Petr Chlupac (CZ), 7, 5. Kai Huckenbeck (D), 7, 6. Jakub Valkovic (SK), 0



Group 2: 1. Chris Holder (AUS), 10 points, 2. Jakub Jamrog (PL), 9, 3. Oliver Berntzon (S), 6. eliminated: 4. Daniel Klima (CZ), 5. Norick Blödorn (D), 5, 6. Matous Kamenik (CZ), 2



Group 3: 1. Niels-Kristian Iversen (DK), 10 points, 2. Paco Castagna (I), 8, 3. Marko Levishyn (UA), 8. eliminated: 4. Jan Jenicek (CZ), 4, 5. Antonio Lindbäck (S), 4, 6. Celina Liebmann (D), 3



Group 4: 1st Nicolas Covatti (I), 10 points, 2nd Bartosz Smektala (PL), 9, 3rd Jacob Thorssell (S), 8. eliminated: 4th Luke Becker (USA), 6, 5th Hans Andersen (DK), 3, 6th Eduard Krcmar (CZ), 2



Quarterfinals:



Group 1: 1. Andreas Lyager (DK), 9 points, 2. Jason Doyle (AUS), 9, 3. Jakub Jamrog (PL), 8. Eliminated: 4. Rasmus Jensen (DK), 6, 5. Szymon Wozniak (PL), 5, 6. Marko Levishyn (UA), 3



Group 2: 1. Nicolas Covatti (I), 10 points, 2. Adam Ellis (GB), 8, 3. Matej Zagar (SLO), 8. eliminated: 4. Vaclav Milik (CZ), 7, 5. Oliver Berntzon (S), 5, 6. Rohan Tungate (AUS), 0



Group 3: 1. Bartosz Smektala (PL), 10 points, 2. Timo Lahti (FIN), 9, 3. Kevin Wölbert (D), 8. eliminated: 4. Jan Kvech (CZ), 6, 5. Niels-Kristian Iversen (DK), 5, 6. David Bellego (F), 0



Group 4: 1. Jaimon Lidsey (AUS), 10 points, 2. Dimitri Bergé (F), 8, 3. Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 8. eliminated: 4. Chris Holder (AUS), 7, 5. Paco Castagna (I), 2, 6. Jacob Thorssell (S), 1



Semifinals:



Group 1: 1st Andreas Lyager (DK), 10 points, 2nd Jakub Jamrog (PL), 8, 3rd Timo Lahti (FIN), 7. Eliminated: 4th Adam Ellis (GB), 7, 5th Jaimon Lidsey (AUS), 5, 6th Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 4



Group 2: 1. Jason Doyle (AUS), 10 points, 2. Dimitri Bergé (F), 7, 3. Nicolas Covatti (I), 6. Eliminated: 4. Bartosz Smektala (PL), 6, 5. Kevin Wölbert (D), 6, 6. Matej Zagar (SLO), 5



Small final: 1. Adam Ellis (GB), 2. Kevin Wölbert (D), 3. Matej Zagar (SLO), 4. Jaimon Lidsey (AUS), 5. Bartosz Smektala (PL), 6. Andzejs Lebedevs (LV)



Final: 1st Timo Lahti (FIN), 2nd Jakub Jamrog (PL), 3rd Dimitri Bergé, 4th Andreas Lyager (DK), 5th Nicolas Covatti (I), 6th Jason Doyle (AUS), A