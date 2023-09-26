Tomicek Memorial: Victory for Szymon Wozniak in Prague

Szymon Wozniak won the "Lubos Tomicek Memorial" on the speedway track in Prague. After Norick Blödorn had to start in England, Celina Liebmann was the only German in the field.

Since 1969, a memorial race has been held on the day after the Gold Helmet Race in memory of Lubos Tomicek, who died in Pardubice in 1968 at the age of 34. Alongside the Grand Prix, this race is one of the sporting highlights in the Czech capital Prague and has been firmly anchored in the racing calendar ever since.

After his performances at the race for the "Golden Ribbon" as well as at the Gold Helmet in Pardubitz, the German U21 Champion Norick Blödorn would have been among the participants, but the North German was challenged in the British League at a rescheduled race in Manchester and thus raced there and not in Prague. From a German point of view, Celina Liebmann was the only participant and finished second to last with two points. In her opening heat, the Bavarian finished ahead of the internationally experienced Paco Castagna and got another point when Tino Bouin crashed.

After 20 heats, the top five of the day went into the deciding final, with Denmark's Rasmus Jensen taking the most points up to that point. Curiously, the strongest from the heats ended up at the back of the field in the final, while Szymon Wozniak and Jan Kvech took the top places and Peter Kildemand finished third.

Results Lubos Tomicek Memorial Prague/CZ:

1st Szymon Wozniak (PL), 11 preliminary points.

2nd Jan Kvech (CZ), 11

3rd Peter Kildemand (DK), 12

4th Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 12

5 Rasmus Jensen (DK), 13

6th Vaclav Milik (CZ), 10

7th Antonio Lindbäck (S), 10

8th Patryk Wojdylo (PL), 8

9th Daniel Klima (CZ), 7

10th Petr Chlupac (CZ), 6

11 Rohan Tungate (AUS), 6

12 Marko Lewiszyn (UA), 5

13th Paco Castagna (I), 3

14 Adam Bednar (CZ), 3

15th Celina Liebmann (D), 2

16th Tino Bouin (F), 1



Final: 1. Szymon Wozniak, 2. Jan Kvech, 3. Peter Kildemand, 4. Andzejs Lebedevs, 5. Rasmus Jensen