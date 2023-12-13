European Championship dates: One title decision is in Germany

The FIM Europe has published its track racing calendar for 2024. There are still gaps in the European Speedway Championship in terms of venues.

In the year of the European Football Championships, there will also be a track sport title in Germany. The final of the European Under-19 Speedway Championships will take place on 3 October in the Waldstadion in Herxheim. The participants in the final will be determined from the two semi-finals in Pilsen in the Czech Republic and in Varkaus in Finland.

In Germany, qualifying rounds for the European Individual and Pairs Championships will also be held in speedway. The third qualifying round for the European Championship Challenge in Latvia will take place in Stralsund and the qualifying race for the European Pairs Championship in Teterow. This suggests that Germany will be taking part in this event again after years of abstinence.

The first of two semi-finals for the European Grass Track Solo Championship has been allocated to Bielefeld, while the semi-finals for the pairings will be held in Bad Hersfeld.

The final of the European Ice Speedway Championship, the first European predicate race of the year, will once again be held in Poland: The champion will be determined in Sanok on 24 and 25 February.

All European Track Speedway Championship dates 2024:



Ice Speedway:

24/25 February - Final - Sanok (PL)



Speedway:

1 May - Qualifying Round 1 - Debrezin (H)

1 May - Qualifying Round 2 - Mureck (A)

4 May - Qualifying Round 3 - Stralsund (D)

4 May - Qualification round 4 - Krsko (SLO)

12 May - Challenge - Daugavpils (LV)

8 June - Final 1 - still open

20 July - Final 2 - still open

24 August - Final 3 - still open

21 September - Final 4 - Königshütte (PL)



Speedway Team:

30 March - Final A - Pardubitz (CZ)

30 March - Final B - Gdansk (PL)

6 April - Final - Graudenz (PL)



Speedway U19 Singles:

2 June - Semifinal 1 - Pilsen (CZ)

20 July - Semifinal 2 - Varkaus (FIN)

3 October - Final - Herxheim (D)



Speedway pair:

27 July - Qualifying round - Teterow (D)

19 October - Final - Lonigo (I)



Speedway U19 pair:

22 June - Final - Pila (PL)



Speedway U23 Team:

20 April - Qualifying round - Pardubitz (CZ)

24 August - Final - Krakow (PL)



250cc Speedway:

6 July - Semifinals 1 & 2 - Debrezin (H)

7 July - Final - Debrezin (H)



250cc Speedway pair:

25 June - Final 1 - still open (PL)

8 September - Final 2 - Krsko (SLO)

10 September - Final 3 - Prague (CZ)



85 cc Youth Racing Cup:

10 August - Final - Slangerup (DK)



Grass Track Solo:

2 June - Semifinal 1 - Bielefeld (D)

8 June - Semifinal 2 - Loppersum (NL)

6 July - Final - Tayac (F)



Grass track sidecar:

10 August - Qualifying round - Bad Hersfeld (D)

31 August - Final - Uithuizen (NL)