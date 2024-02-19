Klaus Lausch: A multiple world champion tuner

After his successful career as a driver, Klaus Lausch made a seamless transition to the tuner's camp, where he is also very successful. He celebrates his 60th birthday on 19 February.

With KLM, Klaus Lausch has coined three letters that the average person is most likely to associate with the Dutch airline. In track racing, however, they stand for engine power from Klaus Lausch, with which world championship titles have been won since the mid-1990s. Before the Bavarian made a name for himself as a tuner, equipping Tony Rickardsson among many others in 1995, he was a successful racing driver himself.

Even at a young age, Lausch was already competing in the J licence and was able to make a name for himself in his first races with AC Landshut in the German speedway leagues. He became German team champion with ACL at the age of 17. He also competed successfully in league races in England and, towards the end of his career, in Poland, and also competed once for Germany in the pairs World Championship final with Karl Maier and twice with Gerd Riss. In 1986 he finished sixth and in 1990 the German team came last after Gerd Riss crashed and Lausch raced alone. In 1991 in Poznan, Poland, Lausch and Gerd Riss finished fourth with 18 points, just one point behind the Norwegians, who won bronze.

Klaus Lausch won a world championship medal on the long track, where he also made a name for himself and reached the world finals several times. Although he was no match for Karl Maier in Scheeßel in 1988, Lausch was able to win silver despite dropping out in the final, having already been German champion on the long track in 1986. He added to this title with three on the speedway track, where he became Germany's number 1 in 1988, 1989 and 1990.

Despite his successful career, which with a little more luck could have led to further titles or even a higher peak, Lausch retired from active track racing after the 1993 season and has been successfully tuning engines ever since. He also coached the ADAC Junior Team at the time and produced two generations of world-class German riders.

Today, the company KLM, based in Edling, not only stands for outstanding successes with track sports engines for summer and winter disciplines, but also receives development and work orders from the car and motorbike industry time and again.

Klaus Lausch celebrates his 60th birthday on 19 February, and SPEEDWEEK.com would like to congratulate him.