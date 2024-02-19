Norick Blödorn: More than just a connection to Smolinski

With speedway league races in Poland and England, Norick Blödorn will be very busy in 2024. Find out why he is holding back on formulating grandiose goals and what Emil Sayfutdinov advised him to do.

Norick Blödorn will remain loyal to the Belle Vue Aces in the British Speedway League in 2024, while in the Polish league he decided to move from Landshut to Rybnik. "There's something completely different behind it economically and certainly more pressure," he commented. "I had a conversation with Emil Sayfutdinov before my transfer, who told me that the move to the Ekstraliga helped him immensely at the time, as he had to develop discipline in order to cope with the pressure and the demands. Pressure can also help - I'm hoping for a similar effect."

Blödorn sees himself well utilised with the races in Great Britain and Poland, and the North German is not currently involved in any other leagues. "In England alone, that's already 40 races a year," says the 19-year-old. "In Sweden and Denmark, I would have around 20 races per league, so I would have to race in both leagues to get to the races in England."

The 2022 German champion will also have to compete in the various predicate races. "I don't want to make any big statements for now," said Blödorn in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com about his goals. "In the past, I've often asked myself what I was thinking. Maybe there's a bit of superstition involved now and I want to approach it more cautiously. Of course I have high goals, but let the results speak for themselves."

Blödorn wanted to train with the German national team in Italy in preparation for the 2024 season, but this was cancelled due to the weather. A planned replacement training session in Neuenknick was also cancelled. There, the youngster would have liked to test engines from Martin Smolinski and Matthias Kröger, which he would like to use in the 2024 season alongside Peter Johns' engines in England.

Norick has been working with Smolinski in the area of merchandising since last year and receives support from the Olchinger's team and environment in several areas, such as acquiring sponsors. He can make good use of this after one of his main sponsors pulled out.

In order to be well received by the sponsors, the North German can also learn a thing or two from Smolinski in another area. "In terms of public relations, Martin is the benchmark in Germany and, like Egon Müller, works at a very high level. In terms of riding, his Grand Prix victory was a few years ago and he's obviously not quite at the level he was back then, but he's still an old hand. He's still going strong in the media, which is where I'm a bit lacking. Working with him can't hurt. It might be good to counter him with your mouth."