Güstrow: Kevin Wölbert with maximum German Champion

With five race wins from five starts, Kevin Wölbert from Heidhof has secured the German Speedway Championship for the fourth time in his career and has thus caught up with Gerd Riss in the eternal best list. In the run-up to the race, several well-known riders had to cancel their participation due to injury. Martin Smolinski withdrew in view of the decisive race in the Long Track World Championship in Mühldorf; last but not least, Kai Huckenbeck withdrew at short notice due to his participation in the Speedway GP in Vojens and Norick Blödorn after his withdrawal from SGP2.

Kevin Wölbert showed his class in Güstrow, seized the opportunity and finished the evening with maximum points. After the first two runs, Marius Hillebrand and Lukas Baumann were also undefeated, and after two more runs Wölbert had already built up a lead of three points. After the completion of the 20 runs, the 34-year-old was assured of the title, with Valentin Grobauer finishing runner-up with twelve points. For third place, Marius Hillebrand had to put in an extra shift and beat Sandro Wassermann in a jump-off.

Results German Speedway Championship Güstrow:

1st Kevin Wölbert, 15 points

2nd Valentin Grobauer, 12

3rd Marius Hillebrand, 11+3

4th Sandro Wassermann, 11+2

5th René Deddens, 10

6th Erik Riss, 10

7th Lukas Baumann, 9

8th Celina Liebmann, 9

9th Mario Niedermeier, 8

10th Jonny Wynant, 6

11th Erik Bachhuber, 5

12th Marlon Hegener, 4

13th Fabian Wachs, 4

14th Patryk Hyjek, 3

15th Manuel Rau, 2

16. Lucas Rath, 1