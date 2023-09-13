Speedway GP Vojens: Kai Huckenbeck moves up

At the Danish Speedway Grand Prix in Vojens, Kai Huckenbeck will also be a German in the field. The 30-year-old and the Czech Jan Kvech will replace the injured Tai Woffinden and Maciej Janowski.

Kai Huckenbeck has been nominated as the third standby rider for the 2023 Speedway GP and is ready to join the field in case of emergency. After Anders Thomsen was injured in Riga and has since been replaced by Latvian Andzejs Lebedevs, more riders are now needed.

Tai Woffinden injured his hand in his crash in Cardiff and will not be fit in time for the Danish Grand Prix in Vojens next Saturday. The Briton will be replaced by the Czech Jan Kvech. Last Sunday, Maciej Janowski also suffered an injury when his clutch cable broke at the start and the bike ran away with him. When he fell on his back, the Pole was hit by the bike and suffered a broken bone in his foot. Huckenbeck comes in for Janowski. The rider from the north of Germany had already taken part in Teterow as a wildcard rider this year, but only finished last with three points.

Due to his participation in the Grand Prix in Vojens, Huckenbeck will miss the German Speedway Championship, which is taking place at the same time in Güstrow.