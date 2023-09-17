Vojens GP: Zmarzlik disqualified - Madsen victory

The Speedway World Championship remains open and will only be decided in the last Grand Prix in Poland, as Bartosz Zmarzlik was withdrawn from the race after qualifying and the start number selection in Vojens.

Even before the first round of the Speedway Grand Prix of Denmark got underway, there was plenty to talk about as World Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik was not allowed to race and was replaced by first track reserve Mads Hansen.

"Rider No. 95 Bartosz Zmarzlik was found to be wearing a race suit during the qualifying practice and race number selection for the meeting that did not comply with the FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship 2023 regulations," the FIM announced. "The decision of the FIM Jury was confirmed by a hearing and, in accordance with Articles 5.8 and 12.3 of the Regulations, Bartosz Zmarzlik was fined €600 and disqualified from the 2023 Danish Speedway GP."

The offence: Zmarzlik had mistakenly put on one of his normal racing suits, and not the one prescribed in the Grand Prix, which has the appropriate logos and the series main sponsor on the chest. The violation of the rules was clear, the penalty is debatable.

So it was certain that Zmarzlik would go away empty-handed in Vojens and his lead of 24 points over second-placed Fredrik Lindgren would shrink.

In the heats, Martin Vaculik blew his chance to make up significant ground on Zmarzlik, as the Slovakian missed the semi-finals and will have to settle for 8 points for the World Championships after scoring 6 points in the heats.

Lindgren did better, qualifying safely for the semi-finals with eleven points. After winning the first semi-final, the Swede was also ahead in the final, but lost his lead to Leon Madsen when entering the last lap. The 35-year-old is the first Dane since Michael Jepsen Jensen in 2012 to win a Danish Grand Prix.

Lindgren's second place brought him to within six points of Zmarzlik in the overall standings, so the World Championship remains open until the last race in Thorn on 30 September. In third place after Vojens Vaculik and Jack Holder are tied with 113 points. Sixth place, which guarantees a place in the 2024 Grand Prix, is also hotly contested by Daniel Bewley (98 points), Robert Lambert (97) and Leon Madsen (95).

The big loser in the battle for the top six was Jason Doyle, who hit Fredrik Lindgren's rear wheel in the fifth run, was hit by the Swede's bike when he fell and was taken away by ambulance.

As third substitute, Kai Huckenbeck made his first appearance in Vojens since his wildcard appearance in Teterow and finished the evening in 12th place with a solid five points.

Results Speedway-GP Vojens/DK:

1st Leon Madsen (DK), 20 WRC points/10 preliminary points.

2nd Fredrik Lindgren (S), 18/11

3rd Jack Holder 16/12

4th Robert Lambert 14/13

5th Daniel Bewley (GB), 12/11

6th Mikkel Michelsen (DK), 11/10

7th Mads Hansen (DK), 10/10

8th Max Fricke (AUS), 9/7

9th Martin Vaculik (SK), 8/6

10th Kim Nilsson (S), 7/6

11th Rasmus Jensen (DK), 6/5

12th Kai Huckenbeck (D), 5/5

13th Patryk Dudek (PL), 4/3

14th Benjamin Basso (DK), 3/3

15th Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 2/3

16 Jason Doyle (AUS), 1/2

17th Jan Kvech (CZ), 0/2



Semi-final 1: 1st Fredrik Lindgren, 2nd Robert Lambert, 3rd Mikkel Michelsen, 4th Mads Hansen



Semi-final 2: 1st Jack Holder, 2nd Leon Madsen, 3rd Daniel Bewley, 4th Max Fricke A



Final: 1st Leon Madsen, 2nd Fredrik Lindgren, 3rd Jack Holder, 4th Robert Lambert

Standings after 9 of 10 races:

1st Bartosz Zmarzlik (PL), 138 WRC points

2nd Fredrik Lindgren (S), 132 points

3rd Martin Vaculik (SK), 113

4th Jack Holder (AUS), 113

5th Daniel Bewley (GB), 98

6th Robert Lambert (GB), 97

-------------------------------------------

7th Leon Madsen (DK), 95

8th Jason Doyle (AUS), 88

9th Max Fricke (AUS), 74

10th Tai Woffinden (GB), 64

11th Patryk Dudek (PL), 62

12th Mikkel Michelsen (DK), 53

13 Kim Nilsson (S), 43

14th Maciej Janowski (PL), 43

15th Anders Thomsen (DK), 36

16th Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 24

17th Kai Huckenbeck (D), 6

18th Jacob Thorssell (S), 6

19 Rasmus Jensen (DK), 6

20 Bartlomiej Kowalski (PL), 4

21 Francis Gusts (LV), 2

22 Vaclav Milik (CZ), 1

23 Szymon Wozniak (PL), 1

24 Matej Zagar (SLO), 1

25 Jan Kvech (CZ), 0