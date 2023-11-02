700 hp - The Ferrari 296 Challenge was presented

Ferrari has presented the Challenge version of the 296, which will compete in the worldwide one-make cup series from next year. The one-make cup car produces 700 hp, making it the most powerful Challenge car.

The 296 Challenge, which will debut in the European and North American Challenge in the 2024 season, has a number of new features compared to the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo and is in some ways a revolutionary design.

The new 296 Challenge is the embodiment of a new, innovative philosophy in which the road car has been deeply revised to optimise its specifications for track use. In terms of both performance and lap consistency during a race, the 296 Challenge sets new standards in the Prancing Horse series, offering solutions closely based on the specifications of the 296 GT3, which made its debut this season.

Derived from the 296 GTB, the 296 Challenge features extensive modifications to the engine, aerodynamics and driving dynamics, all designed to guarantee maximum performance on the track. It is the first car in the championship's history to be powered by a 120-degree V6 engine: The new model features a 2992cc twin-turbo engine without the hybrid component that was also chosen for the 296 GT3. The powerplant produces 700 hp with a maximum torque of 740 Nm, allowing the 296 Challenge to set a new performance record in this segment with 234 hp/l.

The 296 Challenge's aero package provides downforce unprecedented in the history of the marque's series, ensuring maximum efficiency in all conditions. In fact, at 250 km/h and maximum spoiler angle of attack, the 296 Challenge generates more than 870 kg of downforce.

The car features ABS EVO Track for the first time, a specific adaptation of the innovative system first introduced on the 296 GTB. New CCM-R PLUS brake discs improve both braking performance and durability. New, specially developed 19-inch Pirelli tyres have also made a significant contribution to the car's handling and performance.