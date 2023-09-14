Debacle: Ducati picks up big Kawasaki talent

While Yamaha has been trying to recruit young Superbike riders for years, and Ducati too in the meantime, Kawasaki does little in this respect. That's why the Greens keep running out of talent.

Over the years, Yamaha has installed a promotion pyramid that stretches from the national R3 Cups to the European R3 Cup, from national 300 championships to the Supersport 300 World Championship to the Supersport World Championship and into the Superbike World Championship.

Kawasaki would have the same opportunities at World Championship level, the Japanese make up about half of the Supersport 300 field and always have good riders and teams in the Supersport World Championship as well.

But regularly, when it comes to moving up to the World Superbike Championship, Kawasaki acts with little foresight and sometimes lacks tact. When Toprak Razgatlioglu performed strongly in the private Kawasaki Puccetti team in 2019, finishing fifth in the World Championship with 13 podiums (2 wins), Kawasaki could have transferred him to the factory team for 2020. Instead, they benched the Turk at the Suzuka Eight Hours, whereupon he turned away aggrieved and went to Yamaha, where he became 2021 World Champion and ended Rea's six-year winning streak.

For 20-year-old Adrian Huertas, the starting position is somewhat different. He had a serious crash in Australia at the beginning of the season and missed the races on Phillip Island as well as the following ones in Indonesia. He returned for the European opener at Assen and has since claimed seven top-six finishes with the Puccetti team's ZX-6R. With three fourth places, the 2021 Supersport 300 champion scraped the podium several times. His talent is obvious, since Can Öncü's injury he is Kawasaki's best rider in the medium displacement category.

Kawasaki let him test the Superbike in Aragon in August for his title win and his promising performances in the Supersport World Championship. With the qualifier rear tyre he set a strong time, with race tyres he lacked pace. He is not yet ready for the World Superbike Championship, he cannot replace the retiring Jonathan Rea in the Kawasaki factory team.

Therefore, Kawasaki should have convinced Huertas to ride another year of Supersport World Championship for them and then could have promoted him to the factory Superbike team for 2025. This chance was missed, meaning the Japanese manufacturer loses another great talent.

Adrian Huertas will ride for the Aruba.it Ducati Supersport World Championship team in 2024, where he will become a title contender. If he shows the performance that everyone in the SBK paddock believes him to have, he has a promising future at Ducati and will be sitting on a superbike from Borgo Panigale in the foreseeable future.