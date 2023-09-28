Toyota double strike in Chile shakedown

Toyota secured the top two places in the unofficial timesheets during the shakedown of Rally Chile, the third last stop of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

Elfyn Evans, seven tenths of a second ahead of his WRC-leading Yaris team-mate Kalle Rovanperä, was Toyota's one-two punch at the top of the unofficial time standings in the 5.77km shakedown. There, Finland winner and second in the standings Elfyn Evans recorded the fastest time in the final gravel shakedown of the year with 3:59.6 minutes. He was seven tenths of a second faster in the Toyota Yaris GR Rally1 than his stablemate Kalle Rovanperä, who leads the standings by 33 points ahead of Evans with three rounds to go. If the 22-year-old Rovanperä can extend the lead over Evans to more than 60 points at the WRC comeback Rally Chile, Rovanperä will be able to celebrate his early successful title defence on his 23rd birthday.

Evans said: "Nothing special, except that the conditions will change quite a bit from Friday to Saturday. We have to find the right setup then."

"Everything so far okay. It was a bit greasy, just a bit because it was cold and damp during the night. The track doesn't look that bad, but still we have to push very hard as the first car on the track," explained three-time season winner Rovanperä.

Pierre-Louis Loubet put in a good performance in the shakedown. He recorded the third fastest time of 4:00.7 minutes in the Ford Puma Rally1. "It doesn't look bad. The stages are acceptable, I hope it will stay that way for us," Loubet noted.

Two tenths of a second behind him, Teemu Suninen, in his third hybrid start in the Hyundai i20 Rally1, recorded the fourth fastest time of 4.00.9 minutes ahead of Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1). He was followed by Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), 2019 winner Ott Tänak in the Ford Puma Rally1 and Esapekka Lappi in the third Hyundai.