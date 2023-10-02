Chile: Three Škoda in the top three WRC2 places

Škoda driver Andreas Mikkelsen opted out of the Rally Chile, but retains the lead in the overall standings. Three Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 cars in the top three places in the WRC2 category at the Rally Chile: this was the outstanding result at the end of the eleventh round of the FIA World Rally Championship WRC. Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson won the category at the South American WRC round after a thrilling duel with Sami Pajari/Enni Mälkönen. The Finnish duo from Toksport WRC ultimately finished the rally in third place in WRC2 behind their teammates Gus Greensmith/Jonas Andersson.

For two days, Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 crews Sami Pajari/Enni Mälkönen and Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson battled neck-and-neck for the top spot in the WRC2 standings. At the end of Friday's stage, the Finns - who had celebrated their first WRC2 success at their home round in August - were 13.3 seconds ahead of the Swedish-British pairing. "I love this rally. And the first stage is maybe the most beautiful of all for me," beamed the 21-year-old Pajari, who set the WRC2 best time on all three special stages (SS) on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, the two continued their duel with undiminished determination. The rather long average special stages, the wear-intensive gravel surface and the often poor visibility due to the dust hanging between the trees led to unusually large time gaps between the top performers. When he lost almost 40 seconds on the first Saturday special stage, Pajari had to hand over the lead to Solberg.

But the young Finn made an impressive comeback and took the lead again immediately after the midday service. Then, however, he paid tribute to his aggressive pace: While Solberg had spared his tyres with a view to the 28.72 kilometre long special stage 'Maria de las Cruces' - the last stage of the day - Pajari overtaxed his tyres and lost 49.6 seconds on this special stage alone. Even Gus Greensmith/Jonas Andersson, the Finn's teammates at Toksport WRT, moved past into second place. "From now on it's all about winning the WRC2 Challenger classification," Pajari recognised. In this category, only drivers who have not yet won a WRC2 or WRC3 title and have never been nominated for points in the Manufacturers' Championship are eligible for points.

When the dust had literally settled on Saturday evening, Solberg/Edmondson led the WRC2 category by 25.3 seconds. "These Chilean tracks are incredible, but not easy to tackle. I had a very good feeling in the car. We consciously paid attention to our tyres on the second loop in order to be able to really attack again in the last special stage of the day," explained Solberg, who missed his glasses in between. "That means I couldn't use 100 per cent of our speed."

Solberg cemented his second win of the season with another WRC2 best time on Sunday. "Finally another win! Unfortunately, my WRC chances were no longer intact before. But it's still a great feeling," commented the 22-year-old son of former FIA World Rally Champion Petter Solberg. The Swede won a total of five of the 16 special stages in the WRC2 category in Chile.

Gus Greensmith and co-driver Jonas Andersson secured second overall after setting two WRC2 best times. "We actually needed a win. But I don't think either Jonas or I could have given more for it," said Greensmith, referring to the WRC situation. The Briton is nine points behind championship leader Andreas Mikkelsen after the eleventh of 13 WRC rounds. Since according to the regulations only the best six results from a maximum of seven starts eligible for points count towards the overall standings, Greensmith only has the upcoming Rally Central Europe left to score points. The same goes for Yohan Rossel (Citroën), who finished fourth in the category in Chile. The Frenchman remains second in the overall WRC2 standings, but can also only score points at one more round, while Mikkelsen has two rounds open for him to do so.

The penultimate round of this year's FIA World Rally Championship is completely new on the WRC calendar: the Rally of Central Europe, designed as an asphalt event, will take place from 26 to 29 October 2023. It starts in the Czech capital Prague, leads through Austria and ends in Passau, Bavaria. WRC2 overall leader Andreas Mikkelsen will then be back in action at the wheel of a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 entered by Toksport WRT. The Norwegian has the best chance of securing the second WRC2 title of his career early on in Passau. (Škoda)

Overall standings WRC2/drivers (after 11 of 13 rallies)

1st Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR), Škoda, 108 points (from 5 rallies)

2nd Yohan Rossel (FRA), Citroën, 104 points (from 6 rallies)

3rd Gus Greensmith (GBR), Škoda, 99 points (from 6 rallies)

4th Oliver Solberg (SWE), Škoda, 91 points (from 7 rallies)

5. Sami Pajari (FIN), Škoda, 86 points (from 7 rallies)