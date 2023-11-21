Rovanperä - new strength with a part-time programme

"The part-time programme will help me to recharge my batteries for my return to full-time racing," says Kalle Rovanperä. The double champion wants to come back stronger with part-time racing in the FIA World Rally Championship.

The confirmation of Rovanperä's decision to take a step back next year came as a surprise to many on Monday - especially as the 23-year-old secured his second consecutive drivers' title less than a month ago. But Rovanperä, who became the youngest title winner in history in 2022, believes the reduced programme has come at the right time. Despite his young age, the Finn started driving rally cars at the age of eight and has spent the last 15 years of his life working on his dream.

"It was a tough decision to think about for a while," he revealed exclusively to WRC.com, "but I felt that now would be a good time for a part-year like this. We have achieved a lot in the last few years and now we can rest a bit, so relax and recharge the batteries for the coming seasons, which will be full seasons with the team. I think it will be a good thing."

Rovanperä went on to note that both Toyota and his co-driver Jonne Halttunen, who has guided him to both world titles, were supportive of his decision after he shared his plans earlier this year.

"It was a big surprise at first," explained Rovanperä, "but they took it really well. We agreed that next year would be the best time if I wanted to do it. They completely understand the situation and also understand that it should help me to race longer and get better results in the future.

"Jonne has taken it really well too," he continued. "Of course we talk about everything during the rally and reconnaissance, and Jonne also knew that it could happen at some point. He wasn't really surprised and also agreed that we've been driving full time for some time and that's not a bad thing."